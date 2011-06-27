  1. Home
2022 Nissan Altima VC-T SR Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,900
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/550.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower248 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque273 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity980 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Air conditioningyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.0 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Chrome Bumper Protector +$165
Chrome Body Side Moldings +$265
Premium Paint +$395
Trunk Organizer Tray +$165
Splash Guards +$205
20 Color Interior Accent Lighting +$455
Emergency Roadside Kit - Delete +-$65
Rear Spoiler +$420
Illuminated Kick Plates +$400
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,460 lbs.
EPA interior volume114.2 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,440 lbs.
Height56.8 in.
Length192.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload980 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.9 in.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Sunset Drift ChromaFlair
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sport, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
235/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Other models