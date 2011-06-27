  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. 2022 Nissan Altima
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Altima
More about the 2022 Altima
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,390
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/576.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower182 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque178 lb-ft @ 3,600 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,030 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Floor Mats, Trunk Mat, Hideaway Net, Dual Trunk Hooks +$300
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.0 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Chrome Bumper Protector +$165
Chrome Body Side Moldings +$265
Premium Paint +$395
Trunk Organizer Tray +$165
Splash Guards +$205
20 Color Interior Accent Lighting +$455
17" Alloy Wheels +$910
Emergency Roadside Kit - Delete +-$65
Rear Spoiler +$420
Illuminated Kick Plates +$400
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,452 lbs.
EPA interior volume114.2 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,482 lbs.
Height57.3 in.
Length192.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,030 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors72.9 in.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Storm Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Grey, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Inventory

Related 2022 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models