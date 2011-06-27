2022 Nissan Altima Deals, Incentives & Rebates
2.5 S2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
Cash Offers(1 available)Show details
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2022
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 12/01/2021
- End
- 01/03/2022
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 01/03/2022
- Alternative APR - Expires 01/03/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.
0.0% APR financing for 12 months at $83.33 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 12/01/2021 01/03/2022 0% 24 12/01/2021 01/03/2022 0% 12 12/01/2021 01/03/2022
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.
1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.5% APR financing for 72 months at $14.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.5% APR financing for 75 months at $14.41 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.5% 72 12/01/2021 01/03/2022 1.9% 60 12/01/2021 01/03/2022 2.5% 75 12/01/2021 01/03/2022
