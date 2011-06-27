  1. Home
2020 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,490
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,490
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,490
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Floor Mats, Trunk Mat, Hideaway Nets, Dual Trunk Hooksyes
20 Color Interior Accent Lightingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,490
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Chrome Body Side Moldingsyes
Chrome Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Spoileryes
Impact Sensorsyes
17" Alloy Wheelsyes
Ground Lightingyes
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
Special Paintyes
Trunk Organizer Trayyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Length192.9 in.
Curb weight3398 lbs.
Gross weight4449 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume116.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1051 lbs.
Wheel base111.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Exterior Colors
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Storm Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,490
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,490
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,490
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
