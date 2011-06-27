Used 2018 Nissan Altima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Altima Sedan
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,634*
Total Cash Price
$23,631
2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,634*
Total Cash Price
$23,631
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,208*
Total Cash Price
$18,607
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,329*
Total Cash Price
$20,468
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,456*
Total Cash Price
$19,351
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Altima Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$1,041
|$658
|$2,922
|$1,353
|$1,668
|$7,642
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,289
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,021
|$757
|$474
|$171
|$3,694
|Depreciation
|$4,773
|$2,278
|$2,004
|$1,778
|$1,595
|$12,428
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,823
|$6,711
|$8,655
|$6,725
|$6,721
|$39,634
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Altima Sedan 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$1,041
|$658
|$2,922
|$1,353
|$1,668
|$7,642
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,289
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,497
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,021
|$757
|$474
|$171
|$3,694
|Depreciation
|$4,773
|$2,278
|$2,004
|$1,778
|$1,595
|$12,428
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,823
|$6,711
|$8,655
|$6,725
|$6,721
|$39,634
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Altima Sedan 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$820
|$518
|$2,301
|$1,065
|$1,313
|$6,017
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,015
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,179
|Financing
|$1,001
|$804
|$596
|$373
|$135
|$2,909
|Depreciation
|$3,758
|$1,794
|$1,578
|$1,400
|$1,256
|$9,786
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,522
|$5,284
|$6,815
|$5,295
|$5,292
|$31,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Altima Sedan 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$902
|$570
|$2,531
|$1,172
|$1,444
|$6,619
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,117
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,101
|$884
|$656
|$410
|$149
|$3,200
|Depreciation
|$4,134
|$1,973
|$1,736
|$1,540
|$1,382
|$10,765
|Fuel
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,374
|$5,812
|$7,497
|$5,825
|$5,821
|$34,329
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Altima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$896
|$4,230
|Maintenance
|$853
|$539
|$2,393
|$1,108
|$1,366
|$6,258
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,226
|Financing
|$1,041
|$836
|$620
|$388
|$140
|$3,025
|Depreciation
|$3,908
|$1,866
|$1,641
|$1,456
|$1,306
|$10,177
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,863
|$5,495
|$7,088
|$5,507
|$5,504
|$32,456
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Altima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
