Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)468.0/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Midnight Edition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Midnight Edition Floor Mats Plus Trunk Matyes
5-Piece Sport Floor Mats Plus Trunk Matyes
Trunk Sub Floor Organizeryes
Rear USB Portsyes
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
Interior Lighting Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Exterior Options
Chrome Body Side Moldingsyes
Chrome Bumper Protectoryes
Approach Lightingyes
Premium Paintyes
Body Color Body Side Moldingsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3258 lbs.
Gross weight4226 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume117.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload968 lbs.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Deep Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Unique Sport Interior, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
