Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)486.0/702.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower179 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,570
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Moonroof Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,570
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,570
2.5 SL Technology Packageyes
5-Piece Floor Mats Plus Trunk Matyes
Trunk Sub Floor Organizeryes
Rear USB Portsyes
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
Interior Lighting Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,570
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,570
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Chrome Body Side Moldingsyes
Chrome Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Spoileryes
Approach Lightingyes
Premium Paintyes
Body Color Body Side Moldingsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3254 lbs.
Gross weight4226 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume117.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload972 lbs.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Storm Blue
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,570
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,570
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,570
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
