Used 2017 Nissan Altima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Altima Sedan
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,122*
Total Cash Price
$19,547
2.5 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,122*
Total Cash Price
$19,547
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,153*
Total Cash Price
$16,930
2.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,399*
Total Cash Price
$16,007
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,214*
Total Cash Price
$21,701
2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,968*
Total Cash Price
$22,625
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,799*
Total Cash Price
$22,009
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,230*
Total Cash Price
$15,391
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,153*
Total Cash Price
$16,930
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,168*
Total Cash Price
$20,624
2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,738*
Total Cash Price
$17,238
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,661*
Total Cash Price
$18,777
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$649
|$2,089
|$1,326
|$1,033
|$2,200
|$7,296
|Repairs
|$307
|$447
|$521
|$611
|$712
|$2,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,285
|Financing
|$1,052
|$845
|$626
|$391
|$142
|$3,056
|Depreciation
|$4,162
|$1,976
|$1,739
|$1,542
|$1,384
|$10,803
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,522
|$7,753
|$6,679
|$6,115
|$7,052
|$37,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$562
|$1,810
|$1,148
|$894
|$1,905
|$6,320
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,113
|Financing
|$911
|$732
|$542
|$339
|$123
|$2,647
|Depreciation
|$3,605
|$1,712
|$1,506
|$1,335
|$1,199
|$9,357
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,248
|$6,716
|$5,785
|$5,297
|$6,108
|$32,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$896
|$4,230
|Maintenance
|$531
|$1,711
|$1,086
|$846
|$1,801
|$5,975
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$882
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,052
|Financing
|$861
|$692
|$513
|$320
|$116
|$2,502
|Depreciation
|$3,408
|$1,618
|$1,424
|$1,263
|$1,134
|$8,846
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,798
|$6,349
|$5,469
|$5,008
|$5,775
|$30,399
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,734
|Maintenance
|$721
|$2,319
|$1,472
|$1,146
|$2,442
|$8,100
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,196
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,427
|Financing
|$1,167
|$938
|$695
|$434
|$158
|$3,392
|Depreciation
|$4,621
|$2,194
|$1,930
|$1,712
|$1,537
|$11,993
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,572
|$8,608
|$7,415
|$6,789
|$7,830
|$41,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$5,978
|Maintenance
|$751
|$2,418
|$1,535
|$1,195
|$2,546
|$8,445
|Repairs
|$356
|$517
|$603
|$707
|$825
|$3,008
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,247
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,488
|Financing
|$1,217
|$978
|$725
|$453
|$165
|$3,537
|Depreciation
|$4,817
|$2,287
|$2,012
|$1,785
|$1,602
|$12,504
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,022
|$8,974
|$7,731
|$7,078
|$8,163
|$42,968
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$5,816
|Maintenance
|$731
|$2,352
|$1,493
|$1,163
|$2,477
|$8,215
|Repairs
|$346
|$503
|$586
|$688
|$802
|$2,926
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,213
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,447
|Financing
|$1,184
|$951
|$705
|$440
|$160
|$3,441
|Depreciation
|$4,686
|$2,225
|$1,958
|$1,736
|$1,559
|$12,164
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,722
|$8,730
|$7,520
|$6,885
|$7,941
|$41,799
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$511
|$1,645
|$1,044
|$813
|$1,732
|$5,745
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$848
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,012
|Financing
|$828
|$665
|$493
|$308
|$112
|$2,406
|Depreciation
|$3,277
|$1,556
|$1,369
|$1,214
|$1,090
|$8,506
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,498
|$6,105
|$5,259
|$4,815
|$5,553
|$29,230
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$562
|$1,810
|$1,148
|$894
|$1,905
|$6,320
|Repairs
|$266
|$387
|$451
|$529
|$617
|$2,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$933
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,113
|Financing
|$911
|$732
|$542
|$339
|$123
|$2,647
|Depreciation
|$3,605
|$1,712
|$1,506
|$1,335
|$1,199
|$9,357
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,248
|$6,716
|$5,785
|$5,297
|$6,108
|$32,153
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$685
|$2,204
|$1,399
|$1,089
|$2,321
|$7,698
|Repairs
|$324
|$472
|$549
|$645
|$752
|$2,742
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,136
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,356
|Financing
|$1,110
|$891
|$661
|$413
|$150
|$3,224
|Depreciation
|$4,391
|$2,085
|$1,834
|$1,627
|$1,461
|$11,398
|Fuel
|$1,375
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,502
|$1,548
|$7,300
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,047
|$8,181
|$7,047
|$6,452
|$7,441
|$39,168
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$911
|$937
|$965
|$4,555
|Maintenance
|$572
|$1,842
|$1,169
|$911
|$1,940
|$6,434
|Repairs
|$271
|$394
|$459
|$539
|$628
|$2,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$950
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,133
|Financing
|$927
|$745
|$552
|$345
|$125
|$2,695
|Depreciation
|$3,670
|$1,743
|$1,533
|$1,360
|$1,221
|$9,527
|Fuel
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,398
|$6,838
|$5,890
|$5,393
|$6,219
|$32,738
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Altima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$4,962
|Maintenance
|$623
|$2,007
|$1,274
|$992
|$2,113
|$7,009
|Repairs
|$295
|$429
|$500
|$587
|$684
|$2,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,035
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,235
|Financing
|$1,010
|$811
|$601
|$376
|$137
|$2,935
|Depreciation
|$3,998
|$1,898
|$1,670
|$1,481
|$1,330
|$10,377
|Fuel
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$6,647
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,148
|$7,448
|$6,416
|$5,874
|$6,775
|$35,661
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Altima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan Altima in Virginia is:not available
