Used 2016 Nissan Altima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Altima Sedan
2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,907*
Total Cash Price
$17,405
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,967*
Total Cash Price
$15,076
3.5 SL w/Prod. End 1/16 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,223*
Total Cash Price
$14,253
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,061*
Total Cash Price
$13,705
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,976*
Total Cash Price
$19,324
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,720*
Total Cash Price
$20,146
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,557*
Total Cash Price
$19,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Altima Sedan 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$2,064
|$1,298
|$1,010
|$926
|$2,737
|$8,034
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$965
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,173
|Financing
|$936
|$753
|$558
|$348
|$126
|$2,720
|Depreciation
|$4,054
|$1,723
|$1,515
|$1,344
|$1,205
|$9,841
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,734
|$6,679
|$6,146
|$5,852
|$7,497
|$36,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Altima Sedan 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$5,165
|Maintenance
|$2,064
|$1,298
|$1,010
|$926
|$2,737
|$8,034
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$965
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,173
|Financing
|$936
|$753
|$558
|$348
|$126
|$2,720
|Depreciation
|$4,054
|$1,723
|$1,515
|$1,344
|$1,205
|$9,841
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,734
|$6,679
|$6,146
|$5,852
|$7,497
|$36,907
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Altima Sedan 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$1,788
|$1,124
|$875
|$802
|$2,371
|$6,959
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$836
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,016
|Financing
|$811
|$652
|$483
|$301
|$109
|$2,356
|Depreciation
|$3,511
|$1,493
|$1,312
|$1,164
|$1,044
|$8,524
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,297
|$5,785
|$5,323
|$5,069
|$6,493
|$31,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Altima Sedan 3.5 SL w/Prod. End 1/16 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$896
|$4,230
|Maintenance
|$1,690
|$1,063
|$827
|$758
|$2,241
|$6,579
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$790
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$961
|Financing
|$766
|$617
|$457
|$285
|$103
|$2,228
|Depreciation
|$3,320
|$1,411
|$1,241
|$1,100
|$987
|$8,059
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,790
|$5,469
|$5,033
|$4,792
|$6,139
|$30,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Altima Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,067
|Maintenance
|$1,625
|$1,022
|$795
|$729
|$2,155
|$6,326
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$760
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$924
|Financing
|$737
|$593
|$439
|$274
|$99
|$2,142
|Depreciation
|$3,192
|$1,357
|$1,193
|$1,058
|$949
|$7,749
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,452
|$5,259
|$4,839
|$4,608
|$5,903
|$29,061
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Altima Sedan 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$5,734
|Maintenance
|$2,291
|$1,441
|$1,121
|$1,028
|$3,039
|$8,920
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,072
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,303
|Financing
|$1,039
|$836
|$619
|$386
|$140
|$3,020
|Depreciation
|$4,501
|$1,913
|$1,682
|$1,492
|$1,338
|$10,926
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,917
|$7,415
|$6,823
|$6,497
|$8,323
|$40,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Altima Sedan 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$5,978
|Maintenance
|$2,389
|$1,502
|$1,169
|$1,072
|$3,168
|$9,299
|Repairs
|$509
|$588
|$689
|$806
|$944
|$3,535
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,117
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,358
|Financing
|$1,083
|$872
|$645
|$403
|$146
|$3,149
|Depreciation
|$4,692
|$1,995
|$1,754
|$1,555
|$1,395
|$11,391
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,424
|$7,731
|$7,113
|$6,774
|$8,677
|$42,720
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Altima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,163
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$5,816
|Maintenance
|$2,324
|$1,461
|$1,137
|$1,042
|$3,082
|$9,046
|Repairs
|$495
|$572
|$671
|$784
|$918
|$3,439
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,321
|Financing
|$1,054
|$848
|$628
|$392
|$142
|$3,063
|Depreciation
|$4,565
|$1,941
|$1,706
|$1,513
|$1,357
|$11,081
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,086
|$7,520
|$6,920
|$6,589
|$8,441
|$41,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Altima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan Altima in Virginia is:not available
