Used 2015 Nissan Altima 3.5 S Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Altima
Overview
$26,450
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$26,450
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$26,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/576.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$26,450
Torque251 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$26,450
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$26,450
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$26,450
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$26,450
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$26,450
Trunk Sub Floor Organizer and Kitsyes
5-Piece Floor Mats Plus Trunk Matyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
$26,450
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$26,450
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$26,450
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$26,450
Security Lightingyes
Chrome Body Side Moldingsyes
Body Color Body Side Moldingsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$26,450
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3379 lbs.
Gross weight4381 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
Maximum payload1002 lbs.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
$26,450
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Saharan Stone
  • Storm Blue
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$26,450
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$26,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$26,450
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
