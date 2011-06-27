Used 2015 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews
On To My Next One...
I had a 2013 Altima 3.5 SL and it was a great car!! I never experienced a problem with it....perfect for over 24k miles. My lease was up and I turned it in for a 2015, black with beige and practically identical to my 2013. No other car in the Altima's category can compete with the Altima's driving experience. I drove an Accord (plastic feeling dash board), Passat (engine noise), Malibu and a Camry (both ho-hum). The Altima is at the top of the fun factor guage! I've gotten so used to the CVT that driving a standard transmission bugs me. And, no other car company can compete with Nissan's incentives, they make buying a Altima easy-breezy! The 12,000 mile update: My Altima has been terrific!
2.5S - The good, the bad, and the ugly.
Updating my review. The airbag sensor issue described below is now being recalled: http://www.autoblog.com/2016/04/30 Also there as another recall on the hood latch. Lowering the reliability and resale values to one star. The Good: The car is a joy to drive. It has great acceleration for a 4 cylinder. The handling is great and responsive for a car of its size. The steering may be a bit too soft feeling and aggressive for some, but I like it. The car brakes well, the brakes feel tight and I haven't yet, knock on wood, had a situation where I had to engage the anti-lock brakes. The car gets great gas mileage, but I have a heavy foot so I average around 27 mpg mixed highway / city driving. The keyless entry and push button start are a convenience, but the most convenient feature of the car is the car honks when you have filled the tire up to the correct pressure. Just turn the car off. Press the start button twice with your foot off of the brake, fill up the tire until the car honks and you're off. Best feature by far when it's cold and you're pumping air not having to fool around with a pressure gauge exposed to the elements. The Bad: Engine noise. This may not be bad to people who enjoy sports cars or are used to driving manual transmissions, but this car is really loud in certain situations. It purrs when at speed, but roars when getting up to speed and coasting downhill. I'd compare coasting downhill in this car to downshifting from 4th to 2nd in a manual; you feel the car employing engine braking and a tug then the RPMs rev. I think this is a feature of CVT to keep the same MPH going downhill and not over accelerate causing the car to surge MPH down the hill. Engine noise may not be an issue with the V6. The transmission feels a bit frail after accelerating after shifting from reverse. The car flutters a little and even does it sometimes when accelerating from a standstill. I caution you not to reverse roll with this transmission. I feel it's too fragile to handle going in reverse putting it in neutral while you roll and engage the drive gear. That's a bad practice general for any automatic but may be fatal for this one. I bet that's why a few reviews said their transmission went out after 10k miles. The car feels cheaply made after driving it awhile. Road dirt and grime gets from the floor panel all of the way up to the door jamb where the car door closes. Never had that happen in any other car. The rain pings on the car like rain on a tin can; makes me feel the car has little to no noise insulation. At highway speeds there is a ton of wind noise, but one will get used to it unless that type of thing is a deal breaker. The "carpet" on the floor is paper thin. Literally. It's the cheapest carpet I've ever seen in a car. Wait until you vacuum it you'll see what I mean. Feels like it could tear easily. It seems like the carpet that comes standard in the trunk of cars. Nissan decided to cut corners and put that cheap stuff in the interior. The Ugly: The visor fell down while my wife was driving maybe month 3 into owning the car. Took it back to the dealer to get repaired under warranty and they claimed the visor would have cost $300! For that price why is it falling down?! While there we also got the fix done for the hood latch recall. Fast forward 2 months later my wife gets in the passenger seat and the passenger side airbag disengaged light came on. She got out of the car and back in and it stayed on. Drove for fifteen minutes and still disengaged, so I had to park turn the car off and back on to get the airbag to turn back on. It happened two more times. Took it to the dealer and they claim nothing was wrong but gave us a manual on how the feature worked. Mind you the 2014 Altimas had this very same issue. It has happened once since taking it back to the dealer. Trip three to the dealer was because of squealing brakes on a brand new car. If it rains and the car has been sitting they squeal. If it's cold and the car has been sitting they squeal. This is a "feature" of the metal on metal brake pads the dealer says. I say another corner was cut. The projection headlights are dangerously dim. They work OK in dry conditions, but in the rain forget about it. You can barley tell they are on. Just compare other cars' headlight beams on the road to the Altima you'll see. The interior windows fog at the drop of a dime. I live in a humid region and this is a constant problem even with the recirculation off! It takes the defroster awhile to address the fogging. The technology package and Nissan connect are a joke. It barely connects with my Droid Turbo, and partially connects with my wife's iPhone 5s and her Droid MAXX, it did the best with her Galaxy S3. I have to turn the Bluetooth off and on on my phone several times before it connects and when it does the entire system freezes on the In Call for 0:01 display until the car is reset. Does not recognize voice
Almost a grand slam
There is a lot to like about this car! I shopped around and after trying several competitors, the 3.5L won me over with its smooth power, quiet ride, and extremely comfortable seats. Before I got this car, my daily 45 minute plus commute was an ordeal. But now the daily commute is comfortable, and I arrive without stiffness or back pain. When traffic is heavy, I just sit back, turn up the Bose system, and enjoy the extremely comfortable ride. Overall, the car hit a home run that would have been a grand slam except for a few details with the Nissan Connect app - it's buggy. Update: It's a year later, and I still love my Altima! The ride is still smooth, and there have been no mechanical glitches. Oh, and the Nissan Connect App has been improved with updates, and I can connect to the Pandora and I Heart Radio apps about 90% of the time. The times is doesn't connect it says 'Make sure you app is updated and running.' I check my phone (Android on Galaxy S6) and it's updated and running. When that's the case, I just have to listen to those services with the Bluetooth Audio connection. The Bluetooth connection always works. There is one small annoyance the car has, it beeps at me urgently if I have the driver's door open and turn off the car. Strange, it can be in Park, emergency brake on, engine running, and open the door and it doesn't beep at me, but it will beep rapidly if I turn off the engine. If I then shut the door the beeping stops, and I can then reopen the door without beeping. I think its annoying and unnecessary.
Well balanced car for the $$
We were not in the market for a new car, but after driving a 2015 Altima S for a week as a rental, we fell in love with it and decided to get one. We opted for the 2016 due to the sportier design changes. Also the the back up camera came standard now with this model (previously was an option). For the price, the S had a perfect balance of things we were looking for: Great gas mileage, smooth quiet ride, large trunk, exceptional acceleration for a 4 cyl., great visibility, and we loved the way the dash was designed with all the key features (electronics, warnings and entertainment screens) were laid out. We have not had the car for more than a couple of weeks so cannot comment on maintenance and repairs, but so far we are pretty happy with our purchase. Seats are very comfortable, although I almost liked the fabric on the 2015 better (they have upgraded to a different type of fabric and design). We average 29-30 MPG commuting to work mixed city/freeway driving and long freeway trip netted 39, but I'm sure we could do better if we maintained the minimum speed limit the entire time.
Great All Round Car
I bought this can back in June and now have approximately 7000 miles on the car, I am very impressed with the overall ride, comfort, and gas mileage of the car. This is the first new car I have ever owned (that I personally drive all the time) and I am 60 years old. The brakes on the car are outstanding and I bought the technology package with the car so I can use my iPod. I drove several different cars when traveling on business and quickly found that this was the car I liked best out of all the different cars that I had rented. The CVT transmission makes the car great to drive on a long trip and in the mountains it will climb steep grades without all the down shifting that you normally see with other cars. So far I have averaged 38-39 MPG on my daily drive to work (50 miles total mostly interstate driving). CVT can be somewhat jerky when in stop and go traffic at times but other than that the CVT is very impressive for the performance and the MPG I get. The car will comfortably seat 4 adults and the trunk size is great for a trip. Only a few things concerns me about the car, the sheet metal is very thin and it would not take much to make a ding in the sheet metal. The motor rattles when it is first started after sitting for a period of time, I believe this is due to the type of lifters they used and the very light weigh oil used in the car. I plan on changing over to 10-W30 at the next oil change since I don’t live in a cold weather area. Once the car is hot the problem goes away, I have been a technical type of guy (electrician/mechanic) my whole life and I am not overly concerned at this point. These problems are not a major issue but in fairness I thought they should be mentioned. I highly recommend this car to anyone who is looking for a great all round car.
