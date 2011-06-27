  1. Home
Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)486.0/684.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,920
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,920
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Trunk Sub Floor Organizer with First Aid Kit and Emergency Road Kityes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Floor Mats plus Trunk Mat (5 Piece)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,920
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,920
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Rear Spoileryes
2.5 Moonroof Packageyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Nissan VTRSyes
Body Side Molding Chrome (Late Availability)yes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Front track62.4 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3230 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume117.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Exterior Colors
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Saharan Stone
  • Storm Blue
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,920
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,920
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles