  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. Used 2014 Nissan Altima
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Altima
More about the 2014 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,340
See Altima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Altima
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)486.0/684.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,340
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Navigation Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
2.5 SV-Convenienceyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,340
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,340
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,340
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Trunk Sub Floor Organizer with First Aid Kit and Emergency Road Kityes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Floor Mats plus Trunk Mat (5 Piece)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,340
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Nissan VTRSyes
Body Side Molding Chrome (Late Availability)yes
Rear Spoileryes
Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Front track62.4 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3206 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume117.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Exterior Colors
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Saharan Stone
  • Storm Blue
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blond, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,340
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,340
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Altima Inventory

Related Used 2014 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles