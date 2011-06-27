Used 2014 Nissan Altima Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|31
|31
|31
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/38 mpg
|27/38 mpg
|27/38 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|486.0/684.0 mi.
|486.0/684.0 mi.
|486.0/684.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|31
|31
|31
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 6000 rpm
|182 hp @ 6000 rpm
|182 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear fixed headrests
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|2.5 S Display Audio Package (Late Availability)
|yes
|no
|no
|2.5 S Sport Value Package (Late Availability)
|yes
|no
|no
|Navigation Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Technology Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|2.5 SV-Convenience
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|element antenna
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|no
|no
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|diversity antenna
|no
|yes
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|no
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|no
|yes
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|no
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|no
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|Trunk Sub Floor Organizer with First Aid Kit and Emergency Road Kit
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Mirror Rear View Monitor
|yes
|no
|no
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Floor Mats without Trunk Mat (4 Piece)
|yes
|no
|no
|Floor Mats plus Trunk Mat (5 Piece)
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|40.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|Front leg room
|45.0 in.
|45.0 in.
|45.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|Nissan VTRS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Body Side Molding Chrome (Late Availability)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2.5 S Alloy Wheel (Late Availability)
|yes
|no
|no
|Body Side Molding
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Spoiler
|no
|yes
|yes
|2.5 Moonroof Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|Front track
|62.4 in.
|62.4 in.
|62.4 in.
|Length
|191.5 in.
|191.5 in.
|191.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3193 lbs.
|3206 lbs.
|3230 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.4 cu.ft.
|15.4 cu.ft.
|15.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|0.30 cd.
|0.29 cd.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|117.3 cu.ft.
|117.3 cu.ft.
|117.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.3 in.
|109.3 in.
|109.3 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|Rear track
|62.4 in.
|62.4 in.
|62.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|P215/60R T tires
|yes
|no
|no
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|P215/55R V tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,690
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
