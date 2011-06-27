  1. Home
Used 2014 Nissan Altima Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,690
See Altima Inventory
Starting MSRP
$24,340
See Altima Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,920
See Altima Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG313131
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/38 mpg27/38 mpg27/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)486.0/684.0 mi.486.0/684.0 mi.486.0/684.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG313131
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6000 rpm182 hp @ 6000 rpm182 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsyesyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
2.5 S Display Audio Package (Late Availability)yesnono
2.5 S Sport Value Package (Late Availability)yesnono
Navigation Packagenoyesno
Technology Packagenoyesyes
2.5 SV-Conveniencenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
element antennayesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesnono
6 total speakersyesyesno
diversity antennanoyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
USB connectionnoyesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
rear view cameranoyesyes
cargo netnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Trunk Sub Floor Organizer with First Aid Kit and Emergency Road Kityesyesyes
In-Mirror Rear View Monitoryesnono
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesyes
Floor Mats without Trunk Mat (4 Piece)yesnono
Floor Mats plus Trunk Mat (5 Piece)noyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.45.0 in.45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Front hip room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Nissan VTRSyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Chrome (Late Availability)yesyesyes
2.5 S Alloy Wheel (Late Availability)yesnono
Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Rear Spoilernoyesyes
2.5 Moonroof Packagenonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Front track62.4 in.62.4 in.62.4 in.
Length191.5 in.191.5 in.191.5 in.
Curb weight3193 lbs.3206 lbs.3230 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.0.30 cd.0.29 cd.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume117.3 cu.ft.117.3 cu.ft.117.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Rear track62.4 in.62.4 in.62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Exterior Colors
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Saharan Stone
  • Storm Blue
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Saharan Stone
  • Storm Blue
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Super Black
  • Pearl White
  • Saharan Stone
  • Storm Blue
  • Cayenne Red
  • Gun Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blond, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Blond, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Blond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
P215/60R T tiresyesnono
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P215/55R V tiresnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,690
Starting MSRP
$24,340
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Altima InventorySee Altima InventorySee Altima Inventory

