Used 2014 Nissan Altima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Altima Sedan
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,011*
Total Cash Price
$13,145
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,011*
Total Cash Price
$13,145
3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,592*
Total Cash Price
$11,385
2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,033*
Total Cash Price
$10,764
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,993*
Total Cash Price
$10,350
2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,650*
Total Cash Price
$14,594
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,210*
Total Cash Price
$15,215
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Altima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,074
|$5,071
|Maintenance
|$972
|$885
|$2,283
|$744
|$1,963
|$6,848
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$953
|Financing
|$707
|$568
|$422
|$263
|$95
|$2,055
|Depreciation
|$3,421
|$1,267
|$1,115
|$988
|$886
|$7,678
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,603
|$5,681
|$6,948
|$5,311
|$6,468
|$33,011
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Altima Sedan 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,074
|$5,071
|Maintenance
|$972
|$885
|$2,283
|$744
|$1,963
|$6,848
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$953
|Financing
|$707
|$568
|$422
|$263
|$95
|$2,055
|Depreciation
|$3,421
|$1,267
|$1,115
|$988
|$886
|$7,678
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,603
|$5,681
|$6,948
|$5,311
|$6,468
|$33,011
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Altima Sedan 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$853
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$4,392
|Maintenance
|$842
|$767
|$1,978
|$645
|$1,701
|$5,931
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$645
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$825
|Financing
|$613
|$492
|$365
|$228
|$83
|$1,780
|Depreciation
|$2,963
|$1,098
|$966
|$856
|$768
|$6,651
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,451
|$4,920
|$6,018
|$4,600
|$5,602
|$28,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Altima Sedan 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$796
|$725
|$1,870
|$609
|$1,608
|$5,608
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$609
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$780
|Financing
|$579
|$465
|$345
|$215
|$78
|$1,683
|Depreciation
|$2,802
|$1,038
|$913
|$809
|$726
|$6,288
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,045
|$4,652
|$5,690
|$4,349
|$5,297
|$27,033
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Altima Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$765
|$697
|$1,798
|$586
|$1,546
|$5,392
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$586
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$750
|Financing
|$557
|$447
|$332
|$207
|$75
|$1,618
|Depreciation
|$2,694
|$998
|$878
|$778
|$698
|$6,046
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,774
|$4,473
|$5,471
|$4,182
|$5,093
|$25,993
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Altima Sedan 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,630
|Maintenance
|$1,079
|$983
|$2,535
|$826
|$2,180
|$7,603
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,058
|Financing
|$785
|$630
|$468
|$292
|$106
|$2,281
|Depreciation
|$3,799
|$1,407
|$1,238
|$1,097
|$984
|$8,525
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,551
|$6,307
|$7,714
|$5,897
|$7,181
|$36,650
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Altima Sedan 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,870
|Maintenance
|$1,125
|$1,025
|$2,643
|$861
|$2,273
|$7,926
|Repairs
|$579
|$673
|$786
|$922
|$1,076
|$4,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$861
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,103
|Financing
|$819
|$657
|$488
|$304
|$110
|$2,378
|Depreciation
|$3,960
|$1,467
|$1,291
|$1,144
|$1,026
|$8,888
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,958
|$6,575
|$8,042
|$6,148
|$7,487
|$38,210
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan Altima in Virginia is:not available
