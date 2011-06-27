Used 2013 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,560
See Altima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,560
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,560
SL Technology Package (Late Availability)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,560
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,560
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Trunk Sub Floor Organizer and Kitsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
5-Piece Floor Mats plus Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,560
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,560
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Rear Spoileryes
Body Side Moldingyes
Vehicle Tracking Systemyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Front track62.4 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3355 lbs.
Gross weight4381 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume100.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Exterior Colors
  • Saharan Stone
  • Metallic Slate
  • Super Black
  • Storm Blue
  • Pearl White
  • Java Metallic
  • Cayenne Red
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Blond, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,560
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,560
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,560
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
