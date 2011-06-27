Used 2013 Nissan Altima Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great car Christian Lopez , 05/31/2017 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this model 2 years ago, used, 2013 with 35,000 miles on it. I took it down to Florida twice from the north Midwest and so far I haven't had any issues with the car. I just do normal maintenance at my local Nissan dealer and they make sure the car gets done everything that needs. So far I just have changed my brakes and flush my fluid brake system. No problems with the engine, transmission or electronic system. So far I love my car, I only wish that I could get the 3.5 instead of the 2.5, also the 3.5s come with the sunroof, which I love but besides that I love my car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It's a Two-Door Altima! Hal VanSlyck , 09/10/2017 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My '13 Altima 2.5S Coupe provides everything I need in transportation. Quiet, comfortable and classically stylish around town or on long OTR trips. Recently had a guy say he noticed my Altima but then counted only 2 doors and saw the dramatic swept rear window styling and had to see it up close. Bought new August 2013 and have only had to change oil every 4k miles thus far. Bose sound rocks. Sunroof.

The Coupe is MUCH different than the sedan. ster , 11/04/2017 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Finding a Coupe is NOT easy. And you have limited choices on options/packages. I bought this car in 2017 and I kid you not, the original owner bought the BASE car and ADDED EVERY options. Seriously. Makes for a totally different car. I've only put 2000 miles on it so far but I have NO complaints like most folks on this site. And the styling? Totally sports car-like. Weird getting used to a car that doesn't have 3-4 gear transmission. It never "shifts" it just ... goes faster? I love it but I wouldn't buy the sedan. Boring.

Sexy Nissan Altima coupe Aisha davis , 10/22/2018 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Love this car! Very reliable, never had issues. The car rides great! Accelerates beautifully and handles very well. Not convenient for car seats and it gets kind of annoying having to move the seat constantly but it is very confortable!