Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Altima
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.0/640.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Aluminum Kick Platesyes
Trunk Sub-Floor Organizer w/First Aid and Emergency Kityes
Floor and Trunk Mats (5 Piece)yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Curb weight3180 lbs.
Gross weight4279 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length190.7 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Winter Frost Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Dark Slate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Frost, velour
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/60R T tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
