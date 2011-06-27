  1. Home
Used 2012 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,970
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Leather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
3.5SR Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,970
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,970
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Aluminum Kick Platesyes
Bluetoothyes
Floor and Trunk Mats (5 Piece)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,970
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Front head room37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Moonroof Wind Deflectoryes
Rear Spoileryes
External Ground Lightingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Front track61.0 in.
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight3333 lbs.
Gross weight4586 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume97.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Black Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Ocean Gray Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Winter Frost Pearl
  • Red Alert
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Red, leather
  • Blond, cloth
  • Blond, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,970
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,970
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,970
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
