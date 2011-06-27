Used 2011 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2011 Altima
Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
3.5SR Premium Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Aluminum Kick Platesyes
Bluetoothyes
Trunk Sub-Floor Organizer w/First Aid and Emergency Kityes
Floor and Trunk Mats (5 Piece)yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Moonroof Wind Deflectoryes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Curb weight3357 lbs.
Gross weight4458 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length190.7 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Gray Metallic
  • Saharan Stone Metallic
  • Tuscan Sun Metallic
  • Winter Frost Pearl
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Metallic Slate Metallic
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Blond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, velour
  • Blond, velour
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/55R17 93V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
