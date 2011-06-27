Used 2011 Nissan Altima Coupe Consumer Reviews

TVR , 02/15/2018 3.5 SR 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

I bought this car with 28K miles on it and paid $23K (off the lot). Let's talk about the bad stuff first; The visibility is pretty bad for this coupe. I have little round parabolic mirrors on both side mirrors and it's still a challenge to make a safe lane change in heavy traffic - but hey, it's a coupe! Getting in and out of the car; I am 6 foot tall and the car is low so I have to open the door, put my back to the seat and then lower myself in, then slide my butt around 90 degrees to be in the drivers position. I do that to stop the wear pattern on the left side of the driver's seat and make it easy on my knee replacement. Now for the good stuff; There are few cars that appeal to me, most out of my price range. But the red 2011 Nissan Altima Coupe 3.5 SR is a work of art to me. Yes, it's got to be RED because the large tail lights blend into the body much better. There isn't a bad line on the car, every line and curve flows like a dream. I have de-badged the trunk lid to give it a cleaner look. Because it's de-badged few people know what type of car I'm driving - they'll come up to me and ask, "what kind of car is that? It's so cool looking!" The first year I had it I burned off a set of expensive Michelin tires, I have since slowed down a bunch. The car has a lot of get-up-and-go, plenty for me. It corners like it's on rails, very little body roll. I have lost it in a corner but the road was cold (well below freezing) and the tires were hard. I don't think I will be selling this car anytime soon, I just love the darn thing. Update: Feb. 2019, I have owned this car for about 6 years and I still love it. The car is now 8 years old with 71K miles and still is an eye-catcher, people will come up to me and ask, "What kind of car is that?" The tail lights from hell - replacing tail light bulbs is something to let the Nissan dealer do, I have broken one tail light assembly and an auto body shop broke another tail light assembly, the design of the tail lights is beautiful but changing a burned out bulb is for the dealer. The aftermarket tail light assemblies do not fit very well, so if you break one you will need an OEM part.