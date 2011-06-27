Used 2011 Nissan Altima Coupe Consumer Reviews
2011 Nissan 3.5SR coupe
We traded-in a 2008 Coupe 2.5S for this 3.5SR. Coupe. The 2008 was a great car , with great mileage, reasonable acceleration for a 4 cyl and very comfortable on trips for 2 people. The 2011 appears to share the same characteristics as the 2008, however appears to have a glossier paint job than the 2008, backup camera is standard and quality is just as good or better. 3.5 liter is quiet, smoother and quicker than the 2.5 liter. This probably as close to the infinity (M37) that I can afford.
Poor Man's Ferrari
I bought this car with 28K miles on it and paid $23K (off the lot). Let's talk about the bad stuff first; The visibility is pretty bad for this coupe. I have little round parabolic mirrors on both side mirrors and it's still a challenge to make a safe lane change in heavy traffic - but hey, it's a coupe! Getting in and out of the car; I am 6 foot tall and the car is low so I have to open the door, put my back to the seat and then lower myself in, then slide my butt around 90 degrees to be in the drivers position. I do that to stop the wear pattern on the left side of the driver's seat and make it easy on my knee replacement. Now for the good stuff; There are few cars that appeal to me, most out of my price range. But the red 2011 Nissan Altima Coupe 3.5 SR is a work of art to me. Yes, it's got to be RED because the large tail lights blend into the body much better. There isn't a bad line on the car, every line and curve flows like a dream. I have de-badged the trunk lid to give it a cleaner look. Because it's de-badged few people know what type of car I'm driving - they'll come up to me and ask, "what kind of car is that? It's so cool looking!" The first year I had it I burned off a set of expensive Michelin tires, I have since slowed down a bunch. The car has a lot of get-up-and-go, plenty for me. It corners like it's on rails, very little body roll. I have lost it in a corner but the road was cold (well below freezing) and the tires were hard. I don't think I will be selling this car anytime soon, I just love the darn thing. Update: Feb. 2019, I have owned this car for about 6 years and I still love it. The car is now 8 years old with 71K miles and still is an eye-catcher, people will come up to me and ask, "What kind of car is that?" The tail lights from hell - replacing tail light bulbs is something to let the Nissan dealer do, I have broken one tail light assembly and an auto body shop broke another tail light assembly, the design of the tail lights is beautiful but changing a burned out bulb is for the dealer. The aftermarket tail light assemblies do not fit very well, so if you break one you will need an OEM part.
Awesome Car!
This has been an awesome car for me! I am the 2nd owner and bought it with 11k miles. There is now 132k miles on the vehicle and the only issue I have had was a wheel bearing needing replaced. Everything else has been perfect! I have only replaced the brakes once, the battery and a couple of sets of tires. The car accelerates quick and handles great. I wish they still made the coupe!
Sporty Coupe
Great, stylish coupe. I am second owner, have had it 5 1/2 years. Replaced the battery, had timely oil changes but otherwise maintenance free. Highly recommend as long as you don't require use of the back seat a lot.
NO problems, awesome car
this is my wifes car, we got the coupe with ALL the option packages. it makes the car pretty awesome to look at and to drive. people admire it all the time. we have about 25,000 miles on it and have had not ONE issue !!!!! pretty amazing for $27,000 with FOUR option packages !
