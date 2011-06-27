Used 2010 Nissan Altima Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great ride! Kim , 08/08/2015 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a new car fell in love with the look of this. I bought one used, but it was in great condition. The seats are comfortable; they hug your body and make you feel safe, unlike the Nissan Sentra I had before where the seats were just boring and flat. I get a lot of miles out of a tank of gas, it feels pretty sturdy and heavy driving on the road, which is important to me. The Sentra felt like it'd fly off the road if there was a gust of wind. However, the trunk is TINY and SHALLOW. You can't even fit a decent sized box in the back. This isn't a good traveling car if you do a lot of traveling, as the back seat is pretty small as well. But since I'm only one person with no kids, it's perfect for me. Also, sometimes this car seems to have trouble speeding up on hills. This car is also very safe. I recently got into a four-car wreck - the Infiniti behind me was totaled, but I only got away with my two bumpers needing replacement and the exhaust system repaired. No windows shattering, engine problems, or any other damage to the body that I know of. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Stylish Ride.....But James , 08/08/2015 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I've owned quite a few cars of all makes and models, and the Altima SL is one of the more stylish vehicles out there for the money. It comes with many options standard that you would pay extra for on Hondas or Toyotas. The ride and performance are decent for the price. Having owned the other Japanese vehicles, I thought I'd give the Altima a try since I really like the body style. With all that said....I did nothing but basic routine maintenance on my Civic amd Corolla up until both were sold with about 200K miles on each. My Altima had turned 68K and been in the shop 3 times for things such as....belt pully assembly failing, front axel replacemrnt, rotor replacement. Thank god I purchased the extended warranty which covered most of the exspense. Aside from the inconvienance, it is a nice riding car. The local Nissan dealership has been great to deal with. While I'll probably keep the vehicle until time for a replacement.....not sure I'll buy another Nissan? Update: It's now 2018, and my Altima has all in all been a decent choice. At 137K miles, its been a better than average commuter car. The new Altima's have even better fuel mileage. I will eventually turn the car over to my daughter, and would definitely consider another Altima...or upgrading to a Maxima or Infiniti. Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My first coupe Mid_Life_Crisis , 01/12/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Leasing one. Am 6' tall, tall in the body and fit well. Opted for the convenience package and power seat adjustment makes this possible. Drove one w/o power seat and seemed tight on headroom, and no go at all on the sunroof model. Mine is Crimson Black/Black cloth. Would have liked Black/Blonde, if offered. Report Abuse

Altima Coupe, a good choice Dukester1a , 06/04/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The ride is very quiet and comfortable but I'm still getting used to the CVT transmission. I previously owned a 4 cyl. Honda Accord (manual transmission) which had more low end power. Vision is somewhat compromised by the coupe's design. Mirror adjustment is thus important. Report Abuse