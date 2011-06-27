Used 2009 Nissan Altima Coupe Consumer Reviews

This is the car that you want lloryap , 09/10/2008 19 of 21 people found this review helpful If you are looking for an outstanding car for the price, comfort, features, power, build quality, style (compare style with Infiniti G (Infiniti is Nissan)), and great fuel economy, then this is the car that you want. Freeway - average 35-40+ mpg, city - average 25-29. Professional, sporty, and not pretentious. Every time I see, get in and drive my car, I know I made the right decision. Report Abuse

Great purchase swfl , 11/15/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 15 months and have been extremely please with it. I have not had to take it in for a single issue yet (have just been doing oil changes and rotations). This is a great looking car and the exterior has held up perfectly with no paint issues (live in SW FL so no salt/sand on the roads). My question to those who don't like the power or CVT: did you even bother to test drive before purchase? This (at least the coupe) has been a get-what-you-see experience. I liked what I saw and 15 months (16,000 miles) of trouble-free and fun driving has been rewarding. If you want fast, buy a Vette. If you like the look of the coupe and the features, this car is a winner. Report Abuse

Everyone's Right..To a Point PettisFettis , 03/12/2010 16 of 19 people found this review helpful I researched this car for two years (and the Accord Coupe) before I got this one. The blindspots, the jerkiness, the "average" stereo, the A/C plug-ins behind doors, the hub caps, the small trunk, all of this stuff is true, but none of it is excessive, or low-grade. So for the price of this vehicle, I'm very impressed with what I got. And the acceleration, handling, fun factor, and sturdiness are unmatched in this price range. Read all the Honda reviews (I've owned three accords), and you'll see that they will let you down too if you're expecting perfection out of a car under 20K. I can definitely live with any of this vehicle's shortcomings, kinda like I can deal with my own. Report Abuse

I have loved this car Ruth , 08/30/2016 2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Great look, great ride, great great milage!!! Just need to drive the grand babies, not enough back seat Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse