Used 2008 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,470
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.0/640.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Length189.8 in.
Curb weight3127 lbs.
Gross weight4295 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sonoma Sunset Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Metallic Jade
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Precision Grey Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Pebble Beach Metallic
  • Winter Frost Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Frost, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Blond, leather
  • Blond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/60R T tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
