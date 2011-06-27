  1. Home
Used 2008 Nissan Altima Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG262222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.0/620.0 mi.380.0/520.0 mi.380.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG262222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm258 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm258 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5600 rpm270 hp @ 6000 rpm270 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.40.0 ft.
Valves162424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyesyes
traction controlnoyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
radio data systemnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
cargo netnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
leather trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
remote window operationnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.no
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
clothyesyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
heated driver seatnonoyes
heated passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.34.5 in.34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
Front track61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Curb weight3184 lbs.3360 lbs.3423 lbs.
Gross weight4295 lbs.4586 lbs.4586 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd..31 cd..31 cd.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.116.0 cu.ft.116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width70.7 in.70.7 in.70.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
Exterior Colors
  • Pebble Beach Metallic
  • Winter Frost Metallic
  • Sonoma Sunset Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Metallic Jade
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Precision Grey Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Sonoma Sunset Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Metallic Jade
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Precision Grey Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Pebble Beach Metallic
  • Winter Frost Metallic
  • Sonoma Sunset Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Metallic Jade
  • Majestic Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Precision Grey Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Pebble Beach Metallic
  • Winter Frost Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Frost, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Blond, leather
  • Blond, cloth
  • Frost, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Blond, leather
  • Blond, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Blond, leather
  • Blond, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
P215/60R T tiresyesnoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
P215/55R17 93V tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,970
Starting MSRP
$24,970
Starting MSRP
$28,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.


