Used 2008 Nissan Altima Coupe Consumer Reviews

It was the most perfect car I've had clock84 , 03/05/2013 39 of 39 people found this review helpful I bought my 08 Nissan Altima Coupe in 2008 brand new. It was my first brand new car and I'm still in love with it even though I don't own it any longer. I put over 50k miles on it in 3 years. I took it on long drives from Omaha to Chicago and Omaha to Indianapolis. The seats were so comfy that my butt was never abused. The acceleration was always great even though it was a 4 cyl. I had no problems getting around in the winter during some bad snowfalls. The only reason I traded it in was because I needed to get a bigger car for a family. When I think of my silver 2008 Altima I get a little tear in my eye as I wistfully remember how great of a car it was.

I think I'm in love with this thing. russellusm , 05/24/2007 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I love the overall feel of the car, inside and out. I owned an 03 Altima and I must say that Nissan has stepped it up a notch the the design of this car. The interior is very plush and the control are nice and simple. The instrument cluster is nicly laid out (not too busy). The acceleration is pretty good for a grocery getter. I have gotten a lot of looks. This car turns heads. Good job Nissan.

Great Sporty Car! krismuszynski , 08/09/2011 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Previously had an '07 2.5 Altima Sedan and LOVED it but wanted something sportier after a year of owning it. Lived up to exactly what it's built to be, a front wheel drive sporty car! First trip was to North Carolina in the first week of owning the car, averaged between 70-75mph on the eight hour trip from Florida (may have given it the beans a few times on the hwy as well) and had a 31mpg rating both ways to and from NC. Decided to give the suspension a work out on the mountain roads of Pisgah national forest. The car handled beautifully! The ride is TIGHT though, don't expect a soft ride in the SE package. It is made to be sporty! Loved the car and would only change the turning radius.

5 years, 60k miles stevewaclo , 12/11/2012 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Noticed only one other review for a Coupe with some miles on it, so thought I'd share my experience. Took delivery in January of '08 and other than a broken limit strap on the driver door, the car has been flawless. Fuel economy on the V6 has been as high as 32 @ 70 (Hwy, measured several times at fill-up and around 20 in town with combined in the low 20's. Although designed for premium, I've used regular. Performance is excellent with some torque steer on hard launch. One track day, with VDC off, was a hoot. Excellent for long trips and plenty of room for skis, with the back seats down. Plus, it takes someone who knows the car to know an '08 from the current model.