Used 2007 Nissan Altima Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|26
|22
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/31 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|460.0/620.0 mi.
|400.0/520.0 mi.
|400.0/520.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|258 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|258 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5600 rpm
|270 hp @ 6000 rpm
|270 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|no
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|no
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|no
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|no
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|no
|no
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|no
|yes
|9 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|radio data system
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|no
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|no
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|no
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|heated driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.5 in.
|34.5 in.
|34.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|Front track
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|Length
|189.8 in.
|189.8 in.
|189.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3184 lbs.
|3360 lbs.
|3423 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4295 lbs.
|4586 lbs.
|4586 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.3 cu.ft.
|15.3 cu.ft.
|15.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.31 cd.
|.31 cd.
|.31 cd.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|116.0 cu.ft.
|116.0 cu.ft.
|116.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|109.3 in.
|109.3 in.
|109.3 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|70.7 in.
|70.7 in.
|Rear track
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|61.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|P215/60R T tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P215/55R V tires
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,300
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
