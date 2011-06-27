  1. Home
Used 2005 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380/500 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Torque249 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,300
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,300
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,300
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3227 lbs.
Gross weight4374 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length192.3 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Exterior Colors
  • Sonoma Sunset
  • Sheer Silver
  • Super Black
  • Smoke
  • Mystic Emerald
  • Coral Sand
  • Majestic Blue
  • Satin White
  • Polished Pewter
Interior Colors
  • Blond
  • Frost
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,300
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
