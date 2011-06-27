  1. Home
Used 2005 Nissan Altima Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG232121
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg18/28 mpg18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420/540 mi.360/560 mi.360/560 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG232121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm249 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm249 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm250 hp @ 5800 rpm250 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.38.7 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves162424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionnoyesyes
4-wheel ABSnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
Emergency braking assistnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
100 watts stereo outputyesyesno
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
8 total speakersnonoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
radio data systemnonoyes
150 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
cargo netnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Climate controlnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
1 one-touch power windowsyesnono
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
remote window operationnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
velouryesyesno
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53 in.53 in.53 in.
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
heated passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
heated driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56 in.56 in.56 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Front track61 in.61 in.61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.6 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3090 lbs.3274 lbs.3296 lbs.
Gross weight4202 lbs.4374 lbs.4374 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.15.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd..33 cd..33 cd.
Length192.3 in.192.3 in.192.3 in.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.4 cu.ft.118.4 cu.ft.118.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.110.2 in.
Width70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Rear track61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Exterior Colors
  • Sonoma Sunset
  • Sheer Silver
  • Super Black
  • Smoke
  • Mystic Emerald
  • Coral Sand
  • Majestic Blue
  • Satin White
  • Polished Pewter
  • Sonoma Sunset
  • Sheer Silver
  • Super Black
  • Smoke
  • Mystic Emerald
  • Coral Sand
  • Majestic Blue
  • Satin White
  • Polished Pewter
  • Sonoma Sunset
  • Coral Sand
  • Majestic Blue
  • Satin White
  • Polished Pewter
  • Sheer Silver
  • Super Black
  • Smoke
  • Mystic Emerald
Interior Colors
  • Blond
  • Frost
  • Charcoal
  • Blond
  • Frost
  • Charcoal
  • Blond
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
P215/60R T tiresyesnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P215/55R H tiresnoyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,800
Starting MSRP
$23,950
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
