Used 2002 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,149
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,149
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,149
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,149
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,149
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,149
100 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,149
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,149
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,149
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,149
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,149
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,149
Front track61 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3227 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,149
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Emerald
  • Nouveau Ruby
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Polished Pewter
  • Satin White
  • Seascape
  • Sheer Silver
  • Super Black
  • Velvet Beige
Interior Colors
  • Blond
  • Charcoal
  • Frost
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,149
P215/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,149
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,149
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
