Used 2000 Nissan Altima GXE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque156 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room52.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.
Curb weight2945 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandrift Beige
  • Black Cherry
  • Green Emerald
  • Super Black
  • Alpine White Pearl
  • Blue Dusk
  • Titanium Frost Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Brushed Pewter
Interior Colors
  • Blond
  • Dusk
