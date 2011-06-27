Used 2000 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews
It has 200,000km and lady-driven (which also means lady-maintained...lol).
Bought this car from a family member for $1000 so the price was right but it did need a lot of TLC. Things that I've replaced so far: CAT at manifold, knock sensor, MAF sensor, 02 sensor, rad, complete rear brakes. Other problems: Leaking A/C system (hopefully I've fixed that) wiring defect in the spoiler light (I'll fix that soon). The oil filter is impossible to change without putting the car on a hoist, over a pit or on jack stands/ramps. The PCV valve is hidden under the intake manifold and will require hours to change. The shifter light also needs replacing. If I wasn't a DIYer, I'd be broke, but I am a DIYer and now that I've done these repairs, it will go another 200,000km for sure.
360,000 miles and still goind strong
I love my Altima, even with 360,000 miles it is still reliable, it has never broken down on me! I bought it used with 80,000 miles, I plan to get to 400,000 miles!
Review
it has been enjoyable. The only items that have been replaced on this vehicle in the nearly 9 years of ownership, are normally replaceable items. It has been a very solid performer. I have no regrets.
Best car I've ever owned
I bought the 2000 Nissan Altima GXE in 2004, when it had about 60k miles. It now has 119K, and has been, without a doubt, the most reliable, trouble-free car I've ever owned. And I've owned about 20. I just had to do a distributor last week, but that was the first real repair I've had. Oh, and for some reason, I end up doing motor mounts every other year, but I like a very quiet, vibration free car, so it might just be me. The Nissan mechanic said the '99 and '00 model years of this car were the absolute best. I agree. In fact, I'm thinking about moving up to a 2005, but I'm afraid it won't be as good as the 2000 has been to me. If you can't afford headaches, buy this car.
BEWARE THE INTAKE MANIFOLD GASKET .....
Was very happy right up til recently when my air intake manifold gasket was found to be leaking, causing the car to have a rough idle and possibly burn the #4 cylinder due to an engine hotspot. Great. Engine light will come on, and repair bill will be around $800, as it is an 8-9 hour job my Nissan dealer told me, and will happen again and again as the hot spot in the engine causing the burning is not able to be fixed.
