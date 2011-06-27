  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. Used 1996 Nissan Altima
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Nissan Altima GXE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Altima
Overview
See Altima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Altima
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight2908 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Purple Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Blue Emerald
  • Super Black
  • Could White
  • Granite Pearl
  • Starfire Blue Pearl
  • Beige Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
See Altima Inventory

Related Used 1996 Nissan Altima GXE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles