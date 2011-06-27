  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. Used 1995 Nissan Altima
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Nissan Altima SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Altima
Overview
See Altima Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Altima
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight2829 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Granite Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Starfire Blue Pearl
  • Blue Emerald
  • Beige Pearl
  • Deep Purple Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl
See Altima Inventory

Related Used 1995 Nissan Altima SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles