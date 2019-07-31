  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. 2020 Nissan 370Z
  5. 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO
Edmunds Rating
5.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO

Type:

What’s new

  • 50th Anniversary Edition, based on the Sport trim coupe, features revised graphics and trims and removes spoiler and front lip
  • Part of the sixth Z generation introduced for 2009

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering and precise handling
  • Pure driving experience without excessive aids and assists
  • Very loud with abundant road and engine noise
  • Difficult to drive smoothly
  • Huge blind spots
  • Base trim missing common standard features
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Nissan 370Z for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
MSRP Starting at
$45,790
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

2020 Nissan 370Z Review

There's no doubt about it, even the most basic and purest cars are becoming more complicated as they get loaded up with more technology. But there's one standout sports car that bucks that trend: the Nissan 370Z. It's essentially stuck in a time warp from the previous generation and lacks many of the driver aids and infotainment technology that can be found in even base-model economy cars these days.

But that doesn't mean we don't recommend the Z. Its V6 engine produces a healthy 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque and comes with a direct-acting six-speed manual gearbox to send the power to the rear wheels. A Nismo trim squeezes a bit more power out of the same engine (350 hp and 276 lb-ft). But its improved suspension, aero, and wheels and tires are the real reasons to opt for this factory-modified sports car. In the middle, the Sport model has more dynamic capability than the base model, while the Sport Touring version adds luxury touches and some in-car electronics.

However, the Z is now in its 10th year of production. And other sports cars, such as the Mazda MX-5 and Toyota 86, offer an even purer driving experience coupled with the benefits of more modern engineering and design. On the other end of the spectrum, cars such as the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro perform like a sports car but with a back seat and modern electronics. Although even further afield in price, the new front-engine Corvette C8, Toyota Supra and Jaguar F-Type share the same two-door coupe layout, while the Cayman S and GTS feature a racing-oriented mid-engine layout. Either way, all of these models instill the same passion for sports cars and driving.

Notably, the 2020 Nissan 370Z is a featured vehicle in our Cheapest New Cars article.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

5.6 / 10
Long neglected by Nissan, the Z might now appeal only to unrepentent enthusiasts who can look past and welcome the car's idiosyncrasies and lack of refinement. Driving purity can be found less expensively in a Miata or a BRZ. For power and real modernity, look to the Camaro and Mustang.

The Z faithful will have more luck with the Nismo model, a sharper version with choice aftermarket parts including proper performance tires and better brakes.

How does it drive?

6.5
With a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 5.3 seconds, the Z's straightline performance is acceptable. The lack of a limited-slip differential, however, reduces all-important initial grip, while the coarseness of the powertrain makes accelerating and rowing through the gears a chore. Braking feels good at least, as the pedal is firm, pleasant and easy to modulate, but some will find them grabby when cold, and its 60-0 mph stopping distance of 113 feet is on the long side for a sports car equipped with summer tires.

Compared to the rest of the Z's heavy controls, its steering is oddly lightweight and slightly numb on center. It has good accuracy, though, and the Z is easy to place on the road.

How comfortable is it?

6.0
Small sport coupes aren't generally leaders in comfort, but the 370Z proves even more challenging when it comes to settling in. The Z's seats are too firm and lack lumbar support, making them disagreeable over longer distances. Climate controls are easy to figure out but are too low on the center console, and the fan is loud at higher speeds.

The Z's ride is one of the few bright spots, and it's genuinely impressive with its ability to take the edge off of both large and small bumps alike. But noise from the road goes straight into the cabin, as does engine and geartrain noise. It's loud and it groans.

How’s the interior?

6.0
There is something to be said for opting for a straightforward and easy-to-use base-model sports car. But the Z lacks even basic equipment such as a telescoping steering wheel, which makes finding an effective and comfortable driving position particularly difficult. The cabin is otherwise acceptable on head- and legroom, but it's narrow at the elbows.

Because of the Z's low seating position, most will find exterior visiblity challenging. The door sides and cowl are relatively tall, the rear window is small, and the rear pillars are massive, making lane changes an act of faith.

How’s the tech?

3.0
While basic can be good, the 370Z is woefully outdated, with really no technology to speak of at this trim level. Asking over $30K for a car this far behind is almost laughable.

How’s the storage?

6.0
For a sports car, there's some practicality to be had with the 370Z's hatchback configuration, but the layout could be better. The trunk loses some space to the suspension configuration and, unless you buy an optional cargo cover, everything is exposed under the rear glass. There is a small amount of storage behind the front seatbacks. And if your Z doesn't have navigation, you'll get a small cubby in the dash, but you should pack light.

Surprisingly, there is one car seat anchor in the cargo area behind the passenger seat. The seats aren't aggressively bolstered, but they still probably won't fit well for most.

How economical is it?

7.5
Rated at 21 mpg combined (18 city/ 26 highway), the 370Z is capable of frugality when driven accordingly. On our 116-mile evaluation loop, the Z returned 25.0 mpg. Of course with a heavier foot and some enthusiasm, mileage will drop into the teens. 91 octane fuel is required.

Is it a good value?

6.5
The Z gives you decidedly more performance than a BRZ or Miata, but it's only on par with V6 Mustangs and Camaros. When optioned to compete feature to feature with V8-powered coupes, the 370Z finds itself both outgunned and outclassed.

Build quality and materials are all adequate, but we noticed faint buzzing from the rear chassis brace and some creaky leather trim on the shift knob.

Wildcard

5.0
A tenet of sports cars is that they are fun to drive. Some might be basic and pure while others are sophisticated and complex, but they should excite and engage the driver. The aging Z struggles to excite and engage, and it constantly reminds us of its compromises and lack of sophistication.

Which 370Z does Edmunds recommend?

To get the most sports car for your buck, opt for the 370Z Sport. It only comes with a manual transmission but includes Nissan's nifty SynchroRev Match feature, which automatically blips the throttle when downshifting for smoother and easier gear changes. Opting for Sport also adds grippier tires and brakes to improve cornering and braking. For more style points, spring for the BRE livery-inspired 50th Anniversary Edition. Based on the Sport, it comes with unique graphics and colorways straight from the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) race car and ditches the front lip and rear spoiler.

2020 Nissan 370Z models

The 2020 Nissan 370Z is a two-seat sports car available as a hatchback coupe that comes in base, Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims. All are equipped with a non-turbocharged 3.7-liter V6 engine paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 332 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, but the Nismo version bumps it up to 350 hp and 276 lb-ft. A 50th Anniversary Edition model based on the Sport is new for 2020.

The base 370Z comes standard with 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, four-way manual front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Upgrade to the Sport coupe trim and you'll get a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, a rev-matching downshift feature, 19-inch wheels, heated mirrors, chin and rear deck spoilers, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.

The Sport Touring coupe trim loses the Sport's performance upgrades but adds leather and simulated-suede upholstery, upgraded interior trim, a rear cargo cover (coupe only), heated four-way power-adjustable seats (with adjustable lumbar for the driver), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, a USB port, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, satellite radio, a media player interface, and the Bose audio system.

The 370Z Nismo gets a more powerful version of the standard 3.7-liter V6 and features either the same or upgraded versions of the Sport trim's performance hardware, including an exclusive sport-tuned suspension, upgraded tires, racing clutch, and special brake fluid and hoses. The Nismo also features unique aerodynamic body pieces, Recaro sport seats, a simulated-suede-trimmed steering wheel, and the Sport Touring's various upgraded electronics features, including the 7-inch touchscreen interface and navigation system.

For 2020, the Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition is a special-edition model that takes the 370Z Sport, removes the front lip and rear spoiler, and then adds unique graphics and two-tone paint.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Nissan 370Z.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    NISMO 2dr Coupe features & specs
    NISMO 2dr Coupe
    3.7L 6cyl 7A
    MSRP$47,190
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower350 hp @ 7400 rpm
    See all for sale
    NISMO 2dr Coupe features & specs
    NISMO 2dr Coupe
    3.7L 6cyl 6M
    MSRP$45,790
    MPG 17 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower350 hp @ 7400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 370Z safety features:

    Rearview Camera
    Displays a view of what's behind you in either the infotainment screen or the rearview mirror.
    Side Curtain Airbags
    Protects the head and torso of occupants in a side impact.
    Front Airbags
    Protects occupants in the event of a front collision.

    Nissan 370Z vs. the competition

    Nissan 370Z vs. Nissan GT-R

    Though they're both sport coupes, the GT-R is a supercar with rear seats and a trunk, while the Z only seats two and has a hatchback. From a price perspective, they don't compare at all, but both aim to satisfy the driver looking for a pure driving experience. The GT-R just does it with electronics and mechanical systems, while the Z keeps it simple. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Nissan GT-R.

    Compare Nissan 370Z & Nissan GT-R features

    Nissan 370Z vs. Ford Mustang

    Both of these models feature unmistakable styling and come from a long history of sports cars. But the Mustang features modern safety and infotainment equipment, while the Z is using the same equipment as when it was totally new nearly 10 years ago. The Mustang also gets the benefit of more choices regarding engines and options, though some may prefer the simplicity of buying a Z. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mustang GT.

    Compare Nissan 370Z & Ford Mustang features

    Nissan 370Z vs. Toyota Supra

    The Supra is all-new, and the amount of technology it comes with shows what it takes to stay competitive in the sports-car segment. Still, the Z's powertrain is about on par with the Supra's horsepower, though it is nearly 60 lb-ft down on torque. But the Toyota's lack of manual transmission will put off some buyers.

    Compare Nissan 370Z & Toyota Supra features

    FAQ

    Is the Nissan 370Z a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 370Z both on the road and at the track, giving it a 5.6 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan 370Z fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 370Z gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 370Z has 6.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan 370Z. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Nissan 370Z?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan 370Z:

    • 50th Anniversary Edition, based on the Sport trim coupe, features revised graphics and trims and removes spoiler and front lip
    • Part of the sixth Z generation introduced for 2009
    Learn more

    Is the Nissan 370Z reliable?

    To determine whether the Nissan 370Z is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 370Z. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 370Z's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Nissan 370Z a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Nissan 370Z is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 370Z and gave it a 5.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 370Z is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan 370Z?

    The least-expensive 2020 Nissan 370Z is the 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,790.

    Other versions include:

    • NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $47,190
    • NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $45,790
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan 370Z?

    If you're interested in the Nissan 370Z, the next question is, which 370Z model is right for you? 370Z variants include NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M). For a full list of 370Z models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Nissan 370Z

    2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO Overview

    The 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO is offered in the following styles: NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M).

    What do people think of the 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 370Z NISMO 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 370Z NISMO.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 370Z NISMO featuring deep dives into trim levels including NISMO, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMOS are available in my area?

    2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 1 new 2020 [object Object] 370Z NISMOS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,480 and mileage as low as 9 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] 370Z NISMO for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO 370Z NISMO you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Nissan 370Z for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,758.

    Find a new Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,594.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO and all available trim types: NISMO, NISMO. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Nissan lease specials

    Related 2020 Nissan 370Z NISMO info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles