2020 Nissan 370Z Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
370Z Coupe
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,133*
Total Cash Price
$38,832
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,133*
Total Cash Price
$38,832
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,619*
Total Cash Price
$33,634
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,199*
Total Cash Price
$30,576
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$45,967*
Total Cash Price
$31,799
Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$62,321*
Total Cash Price
$43,112
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$64,973*
Total Cash Price
$44,947
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 370Z Coupe NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,320
|$1,367
|$1,414
|$1,463
|$6,838
|Maintenance
|$513
|$919
|$568
|$1,420
|$3,494
|$6,914
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,609
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,817
|Financing
|$2,088
|$1,680
|$1,243
|$777
|$282
|$6,071
|Depreciation
|$6,323
|$3,711
|$3,034
|$3,401
|$2,969
|$19,439
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,467
|$10,419
|$9,219
|$10,297
|$11,731
|$56,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 370Z Coupe NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,320
|$1,367
|$1,414
|$1,463
|$6,838
|Maintenance
|$513
|$919
|$568
|$1,420
|$3,494
|$6,914
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,609
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,817
|Financing
|$2,088
|$1,680
|$1,243
|$777
|$282
|$6,071
|Depreciation
|$6,323
|$3,711
|$3,034
|$3,401
|$2,969
|$19,439
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,467
|$10,419
|$9,219
|$10,297
|$11,731
|$56,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,184
|$1,224
|$1,267
|$5,922
|Maintenance
|$444
|$796
|$492
|$1,230
|$3,026
|$5,988
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,394
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,574
|Financing
|$1,808
|$1,455
|$1,077
|$673
|$244
|$5,258
|Depreciation
|$5,477
|$3,214
|$2,628
|$2,946
|$2,572
|$16,837
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,530
|$9,024
|$7,985
|$8,919
|$10,161
|$48,619
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$5,384
|Maintenance
|$404
|$724
|$447
|$1,118
|$2,751
|$5,444
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,267
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,431
|Financing
|$1,644
|$1,323
|$979
|$612
|$222
|$4,780
|Depreciation
|$4,979
|$2,922
|$2,389
|$2,678
|$2,338
|$15,306
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,391
|$8,204
|$7,259
|$8,108
|$9,237
|$44,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,119
|$1,158
|$1,198
|$5,599
|Maintenance
|$420
|$753
|$465
|$1,163
|$2,861
|$5,662
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,318
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,488
|Financing
|$1,710
|$1,376
|$1,018
|$636
|$231
|$4,971
|Depreciation
|$5,178
|$3,039
|$2,485
|$2,785
|$2,432
|$15,918
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,847
|$8,532
|$7,549
|$8,432
|$9,606
|$45,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 370Z Coupe Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,416
|$1,465
|$1,517
|$1,569
|$1,624
|$7,591
|Maintenance
|$570
|$1,021
|$630
|$1,576
|$3,879
|$7,676
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,786
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,018
|Financing
|$2,318
|$1,865
|$1,380
|$863
|$313
|$6,740
|Depreciation
|$7,020
|$4,120
|$3,368
|$3,776
|$3,297
|$21,581
|Fuel
|$2,951
|$3,039
|$3,130
|$3,225
|$3,321
|$15,665
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,061
|$11,568
|$10,235
|$11,432
|$13,024
|$62,321
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,476
|$1,527
|$1,582
|$1,636
|$1,693
|$7,914
|Maintenance
|$594
|$1,064
|$657
|$1,643
|$4,044
|$8,003
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$381
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,862
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,104
|Financing
|$2,417
|$1,945
|$1,439
|$900
|$326
|$7,027
|Depreciation
|$7,319
|$4,295
|$3,512
|$3,937
|$3,437
|$22,500
|Fuel
|$3,077
|$3,168
|$3,263
|$3,362
|$3,462
|$16,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,745
|$12,060
|$10,671
|$11,919
|$13,578
|$64,973
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 370Z
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Nissan 370Z in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Nissan 370Z info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- 2019 Acura NSX
- 2019 86
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- Polestar 1 2020
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2020 M4 CS