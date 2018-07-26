5 star reviews: 67 %

4 star reviews: 22 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 11 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 9 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, A Sports Car That is Exactly What It Should Be

Jim , 11/16/2019

Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

I got an all-black 2019 370Z sports coupe with the 6-speed manual transmission and have been loving it every day since I got it. I got this as a driver's car and it fulfills that role extremely well, better than the Porsche that I owned in the 90s. With the new Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires, road noise is not a problem. The car doesn't have alot of room for transporting cargo but that's not a big deal for me. Rear visibility at the 4 o'clock and 8 o'clock are restricted, so you have to be careful when backing up sometimes. The power is impressive and the handling is phenomenal, probably due to the fantastic tires. The tires do wear pretty badly, especially the front. When I park the car on the streets it very often turns heads as people walk by. Overall, I think it is a great value as an affordable ports car that makes mundane driving fun.

5 out of 5 stars, Out Dated? No Great!

Arny's Z , 05/11/2020

Sport Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

I have a 2009 Sport Touring. If outdated means that it needs Fake Exhaust piped through the Audio and a Digital dash then don't read on. Someone here said "Great but Outdated." Do you want a real sports car with clean lines or would you rather have a Civic SI with chopped up look with Plastic bolt on spoilers that do nothing but add weight trying to make econo box look hotrod? Kinda like the Big three trying to make an SUV into a sports car LOL! Outdated is 332hp in a lighter platform that handles? Add Exhaust and Intake and you have 350hp NISMO power. A review here said 5.3 0-60. Just find or buy the upgrade Sport Touring with the Better brakes and an LSD Differential. Then you get the real 370Z .. Mid 4's 0-60 and a Low 13 1/4 mile. Exhaust and Intake can push it into the High 12's. ( over 1 sec. Faster than a Civic R) Handles as good as my old C5 Corvette or better. Reviews say it is hard to drive smoothly with the 6 spd Man.? Well the ABS intrudes a lot on take offs with it power it spins the tires easy. Hit the button to off and that power bog goes away allowing a smooth launch. Noisy?.. Tires! Crap OEM's. I bought mine with the Junk old Michelin Z rated All Seasons.. Noise! Now using the Continental DWS. Also it very easy to take all the trim out of the Rear Hatch where all the noise comes from and add Hush Mat or like I did Peel and Seal from Lowes. Worked on a C5 Vette and the same with the 370. Hwy at 70mph - 28-29mpg. In town 19mpg. Can't complain about that! Reliable.. 74K and no problems. LOVE IT!

5 out of 5 stars, Cookeville Nissan 370 Z sale

Leanna Selby , 03/27/2019

Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

Thank you Nissan of Cookeville for your excellent service! I'd like to give a big shout out to John Milligan for getting us into our new 370 Z, Stephanie Boles for being the best financial person to make everything work in our favor and for having the best advice, & thank you Bree darling for being such a wonderful hostess! You will be seeing us again!

1 out of 5 stars, The Poor Quality of the 370-Z

Beanz , 01/01/2019

2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

This vehicle looks good, but very poor performance. You're paying for the horsepower, but like I said before, you're never going to be able to even use 350 horse power to the fullest, and this car kinda lags when you drive it. Also, the inside looks a lot like the Fiat interior, and it also looks cheap-and you're paying around $40,000-$45,000 for this car. It has lousy trunk space, and rear seat space too. It's just not cutting it for a so called high performance sports or luxury car. It also has a huge amount of blind spots that could get you hit when driving it. You have to keep leaning forward to see out of it, and the top head space is extremely poor. And, let's not forget to mention that it is a gas guzzler. It's like deception and disappointment all rolled into one. I took mine back to the dealership, and just refused to buy it. It's worth about $20,000-$25,000 not $40,000-$45,000 because this is a true rip off.

