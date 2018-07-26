2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible
What’s new
- Auto-dimming rear mirror and rearview camera are standard
- Touring and Sport Tech trims are merged into Sport Touring trim
- Manual transmission no longer available with Roadster
- Part of the sixth Z generation introduced for 2009
Pros & Cons
- Sharp steering and precise handling
- Pure driving experience without excessive aids and assists
- Very loud with abundant road noise and unrefined engine
- Inconsistent control efforts make it difficult to drive smoothly
- Huge blind spots
- Base trim missing common standard features
Which 370Z does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating5.6 / 10
The 2019 Nissan 370Z is a traditionalist's sports car and features a naturally aspirated V6 engine (332 horsepower, 270 pound-feet) mounted between the front wheels and driving the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic. You can get it as a two-seat convertible or coupe, and there are a few different versions. The base model is the minimalist's model, while Sport trim adds dynamic capability at a reasonable price. On the other end, the Sport Touring model adds luxury touches with additional in-car electronics. Combining performance with style, the Nismo model offers more power (350 hp, 276 lb-ft) and maximum dynamic capability. And for open-top motoring, the Roadster version has similar features with a power-retractable soft top.
No matter what version you get, the Z is about balancing handling with power. You sit low so that you can feel the road. The suspension is appropriately stiff but helps the car to corner flat with minimal brake dive. The steering is communicative and direct, and the engine is torquey.
But the Z is now in its ninth year of production with only minor face-lifts along the way. With the Mustang and the Camaro offering modern turbocharged four-cylinder powertrains, performance packages, and advanced suspension and infotainment systems, the competition is fierce. On the other end, the Mazda MX-5 Miata and the Subaru BRZ-Toyota 86 twins offer even purer sports-car experiences with lower curb weights, livelier controls and generally more engaging personalities.
2019 Nissan 370Z models
The 2019 Nissan 370Z is a two-seat sports car available as a hatchback coupe or a soft-top convertible. The coupe comes in base, Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims, while the convertible comes in base, Touring and Touring Sport trims. All trim levels come with a 3.7-liter V6 engine paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, but the Nismo version bumps it up to 350 hp and 276 lb-ft of torque.
The base 370Z comes standard with 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, four-way manual front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
Upgrade to the Sport coupe trim (only available on the coupe, and with a manual transmission), and you'll get a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, a rev-matching downshift feature, 19-inch wheels, heated mirrors, chin and rear deck spoilers, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.
The Sport Touring coupe trim loses the Sport's performance upgrades but adds leather and simulated suede upholstery, upgraded interior trim, a rear cargo cover (coupe only), heated four-way power-adjustable seats (with adjustable lumbar for the driver), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, a USB port, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, satellite radio, a media player interface and the Bose audio system.
Touring convertible models are similar to the Sport Touring coupes, with the addition of seat ventilation. Like all convertibles, the automatic transmission is standard.
The Sport Touring convertible model adds Sport hardware such as a viscous limited-slip differential, 19-inch forged alloy wheels and upgraded brakes.
The 370Z Nismo gets a more powerful version of the standard V6 and features the same or an upgraded version of the Sport trim's performance hardware, including an exclusive sport-tuned suspension, upgraded tires, racing clutch, and special brake fluid and hoses. The Nismo also features unique aerodynamic body pieces, Recaro sport seats, a simulated suede-trimmed steering wheel, and the Sport Touring's various upgraded electronics features, including the 7-inch touchscreen interface and navigation system.
The only option is the Heritage Edition package, exclusive to the base coupe. It features exterior decals, yellow interior trim, and a choice of Magnetic Black, Pearl White or Deep Blue Pearl paint.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|5.6 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|5.0
|Technology
|3.0
Driving6.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.0
Steering7.0
Handling5.5
Drivability5.5
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort5.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration4.0
Climate control6.5
Interior6.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out5.5
Driving position5.5
Roominess6.5
Visibility4.5
Quality6.5
Utility5.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space5.0
Child safety seat accommodation4.0
Technology3.0
Smartphone integration3.0
Driver aids5.0
Voice control3.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan 370Z.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great looks, great power, average handling, poor safety features and lack of safety features like no blind spot sensors, no active emergency breaking, no lane departure warning.
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$41,920
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|332 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Touring 2dr Convertible
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$46,670
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|332 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Sport Touring 2dr Convertible
3.7L 6cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$49,500
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|332 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 370Z safety features:
- Rearview Camera
- Displays a view of what's behind you in either the infotainment screen or the rearview mirror.
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Protects the head and torso of occupants in a side impact.
- Front Airbags
- Protects occupants in the event of a front collision.
Nissan 370Z vs. the competition
Nissan 370Z vs. Nissan GT-R
If the 370Z is a scalpel, the GT-R is a sledgehammer. The GT-R's torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, twin-turbo V6 engine and dual-clutch automatic transmission give it considerably more performance potential. It's a more advanced car and it differs from the Z's more analog and purist approach. There is a huge difference in price, too.
Nissan 370Z vs. Ford Mustang
The Z's lighter weight and shorter wheelbase make it nimbler and faster in quick side-to-side transitions. But there's no denying the Mustang's V8 power, roomier interior, and advanced dynamics and infotainment systems. Plus, the pony car's rear seats, though small, give it more practicality for the daily grind. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford Mustang.
Nissan 370Z vs. Toyota 86
Both cars are similar in that they take a traditional approach to sports car design. In the 86's favor are its lighter weight and lower price. It's an easier car to drive and own. It also has a back seat, but it's very cramped. The Z counters with its more powerful engine and ultimately higher performance potential.
FAQ
Is the Nissan 370Z a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan 370Z?
Is the Nissan 370Z reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan 370Z a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan 370Z?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan 370Z is the 2019 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,920.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $41,920
- Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $46,670
- Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) which starts at $49,500
What are the different models of Nissan 370Z?
More about the 2019 Nissan 370Z
The 2019 Nissan 370Z leaves much to be desired as both a performance machine and a daily driver. It's at a further competitive disadvantage because it hasn't had a major overhaul since 2009. For instance, interior space falls short and the base model lacks many features you would expect to find standard these days. Other vehicles in this class now match performance without sacrificing comfort or skimping on modern technology.
Nevertheless, there is some life to the 370Z after all these years. A 3.7-liter V6 engine generates 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard on all coupe models, while the Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims add SynchroRev Match, a driver-selectable option that provides a throttle blip on every downshift to execute smoother gear changes. Optional on the coupe and standard on the convertible is a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift capability (through steering-wheel-mounted paddles) and downshift rev-matching.
The 2019 370Z has fuel efficiency that's comparable to that of other cars in its class with similar powertrains. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) for the automatic-equipped 370Z and 20 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway) for the manual version. The Roadster, a soft-top convertible model, has fuel economy that's a bit worse, but not by much, checking in at 21 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway) with its standard automatic.
Nissan provides several trim levels to match your performance preference, comfort or both. Coupe buyers can choose from base, Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims. The convertible Roadster can be had in base, Touring and Sport Touring trims.
The Sport trim provides performance upgrades, while the Sport Touring trim adds creature comforts and convenience-based features. The 370Z Nismo (coupe only) includes a stronger version of the standard V6, aerodynamic bodywork and spoiler, performance clutch, and a stiffer suspension.
Should the 2019 Nissan 370Z seem like it would be the ideal, purpose-built sport performer that meets your needs, let Edmunds help you find the best one near you.
2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible Overview
The 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 370Z Convertible 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 370Z Convertible.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 370Z Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, Touring, Sport Touring, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Related 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible info
