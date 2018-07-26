  1. Home
What's new

  • Auto-dimming rear mirror and rearview camera are standard
  • Touring and Sport Tech trims are merged into Sport Touring trim
  • Manual transmission no longer available with Roadster
  • Part of the sixth Z generation introduced for 2009

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp steering and precise handling
  • Pure driving experience without excessive aids and assists
  • Very loud with abundant road noise and unrefined engine
  • Inconsistent control efforts make it difficult to drive smoothly
  • Huge blind spots
  • Base trim missing common standard features
Select your model:
Which 370Z does Edmunds recommend?

The model that best represents the Z is the 370Z Sport. It features special powertrain bits, brakes and wheels that help it grip and stop better, and it comes only with the six-speed manual transmission and its nifty SynchroRev Match features. Opting for anything pricier just highlights how behind the times the Z has become.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

5.6 / 10

The 2019 Nissan 370Z is a traditionalist's sports car and features a naturally aspirated V6 engine (332 horsepower, 270 pound-feet) mounted between the front wheels and driving the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic. You can get it as a two-seat convertible or coupe, and there are a few different versions. The base model is the minimalist's model, while Sport trim adds dynamic capability at a reasonable price. On the other end, the Sport Touring model adds luxury touches with additional in-car electronics. Combining performance with style, the Nismo model offers more power (350 hp, 276 lb-ft) and maximum dynamic capability. And for open-top motoring, the Roadster version has similar features with a power-retractable soft top.

No matter what version you get, the Z is about balancing handling with power. You sit low so that you can feel the road. The suspension is appropriately stiff but helps the car to corner flat with minimal brake dive. The steering is communicative and direct, and the engine is torquey.

But the Z is now in its ninth year of production with only minor face-lifts along the way. With the Mustang and the Camaro offering modern turbocharged four-cylinder powertrains, performance packages, and advanced suspension and infotainment systems, the competition is fierce. On the other end, the Mazda MX-5 Miata and the Subaru BRZ-Toyota 86 twins offer even purer sports-car experiences with lower curb weights, livelier controls and generally more engaging personalities.

2019 Nissan 370Z models

The 2019 Nissan 370Z is a two-seat sports car available as a hatchback coupe or a soft-top convertible. The coupe comes in base, Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims, while the convertible comes in base, Touring and Touring Sport trims. All trim levels come with a 3.7-liter V6 engine paired to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, but the Nismo version bumps it up to 350 hp and 276 lb-ft of torque.

The base 370Z comes standard with 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, cruise control, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, four-way manual front seats, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Upgrade to the Sport coupe trim (only available on the coupe, and with a manual transmission), and you'll get a limited-slip differential, upgraded brakes, a rev-matching downshift feature, 19-inch wheels, heated mirrors, chin and rear deck spoilers, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.

The Sport Touring coupe trim loses the Sport's performance upgrades but adds leather and simulated suede upholstery, upgraded interior trim, a rear cargo cover (coupe only), heated four-way power-adjustable seats (with adjustable lumbar for the driver), a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, a USB port, voice controls, Bluetooth audio connectivity, satellite radio, a media player interface and the Bose audio system.

Touring convertible models are similar to the Sport Touring coupes, with the addition of seat ventilation. Like all convertibles, the automatic transmission is standard.

The Sport Touring convertible model adds Sport hardware such as a viscous limited-slip differential, 19-inch forged alloy wheels and upgraded brakes.

The 370Z Nismo gets a more powerful version of the standard V6 and features the same or an upgraded version of the Sport trim's performance hardware, including an exclusive sport-tuned suspension, upgraded tires, racing clutch, and special brake fluid and hoses. The Nismo also features unique aerodynamic body pieces, Recaro sport seats, a simulated suede-trimmed steering wheel, and the Sport Touring's various upgraded electronics features, including the 7-inch touchscreen interface and navigation system.

The only option is the Heritage Edition package, exclusive to the base coupe. It features exterior decals, yellow interior trim, and a choice of Magnetic Black, Pearl White or Deep Blue Pearl paint.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan 370Z (3.7L V6 | 6-speed manual | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall5.6 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort6.0
Interior6.0
Utility5.0
Technology3.0

Driving

6.5
A sports car should excel above everything else in performance. And while the Z manages to keep up with the competition in a straight line, its handling prowess is restricted by a lack of a proper differential and an unrefined drivetrain.

Acceleration

7.0
The Z got to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, but it seemed to take no pleasure in doing so. The launch is tricky without a limited-slip and the engine's coarse groan makes it mentally difficult to wring it out to the 7,500-rpm redline. The Z is pretty quick, but so are comparable Mustang and Camaro models.

Braking

7.0
The pedal is a bit grabby when cold, but around town and over a twisty road it is firm, pleasant and easy to modulate. Pedal placement for heel-toe downshifting is not ideal. Our brake testing returned stable and consistent stops from 60 mph of 113 feet — not a great distance for summer tires.

Steering

7.0
Given the heft of all the other controls, the lightness of the steering continually caught us by surprise. It's slightly dead-feeling just off-center, but there's good accuracy and the Z is easy to place on the road, down to the inch. But since this is a sports car, more feedback would be welcome.

Handling

5.5
Grip is reasonably good, up to a point, but when you want the Z to be a sports car, the not-so-aggressive tires and lack of a limited-slip differential throw cold water on the face of fun. It's all the more frustrating because the chassis and suspension feel well-sorted and up to the task.

Drivability

5.5
With a smooth clutch take-up, available automatic rev-matching and ample power, the 370Z is an easy car to drive through traffic. But when you add in the coarseness of the engine, the constant gear whine and mismatched weighting of the controls, the Z just isn't a fluid or willing partner.

Comfort

6.0
Small sport coupes aren't generally thought of as leaders in comfort, but the 370Z proves even more challenging when it comes to settling in. The genuinely impressive ride is one of the few bright spots, helping to take the edge off the elevated cabin noise.

Seat comfort

5.0
Cloth seats with manual adjustability are usually something to look forward to in a sports car, but the 370Z's seats prove too firm and hard to get into a comfortable position. There's no lumbar adjustment available on lower trims and some drivers found the seat disagreeable over long distances.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Z manages to mix a firm, controlled ride with excellent compliance over choppy roads. The Z dispatches potholes with ease and does a good job isolating the passengers from broken road surfaces. High-speed damping lacks some control but for standard suspension on a low trim level car, it's very good.

Noise & vibration

4.0
The Z is a noisy thing. The engine emits a constant unenthusiastic groan that's pervasive at all engine speeds. It's agricultural. Rattles are ever present at idle without the clutch depressed, and once at speed, the tire and road noise is fairly intense. Gear whine is also prominent.

Climate control

6.5
The three-knob setup is straightforward and easy to figure out. It's just a shame it's so low on the dash. Airflow is adequate, and thankfully the cabin is small because even moderate fan speeds are quite noisy.

Interior

6.0
Straightforward and easy to use, there is something to be said for opting for a base-model sports car. But this basic Z lacks some much-needed refinement and adjustability, which hurts comfort and visibility, which was already limited. The yellow Heritage Edition package does it no favors.

Ease of use

6.5
If you think basic is best, then the 370Z is pleasantly basic. All the controls are analog buttons and knobs, and everything is well within reach. The instrument control menus are dated and tedious to cycle through, but everything is fairly legible and straightforward.

Getting in/getting out

5.5
As you'd expect, you need to drop down a bit to get into the Z. The vertical door handles aren't the best design, and the trailing edge of the door had sharp plastic that caught us more than once. The doors are light and short, and the seat bolsters don't impede access.

Driving position

5.5
Without a telescoping steering wheel, it's difficult for taller drivers to find a comfortable, uncompromised setup. But shorter drivers found the lack of seat height adjustability an issue, too. The slightly square, leather-wrapped steering wheel is comfortable.

Roominess

6.5
Headroom and shoulder room are ample, but space across the cabin is still a little tight, so expect to touch elbows with the passenger if you share the center armrest. Passenger legroom is good with no footwell intrusions.

Visibility

4.5
Since this is a sport coupe, visibility isn't expected to be good, but the Z's is still poor in every direction but forward. Side visibility is low, and the massive rear pillars make lane changes and backing up a bit of an act of faith. There's no rear cross-traffic warning available.

Quality

6.5
Generally well-screwed together, the cabin was mostly free of creaks and rattles. The only exceptions were the rear chassis brace in the trunk, which buzzed from time to time, and creaky leather trim on the shift knob.

Utility

5.0
There's some practicality to be had with a hatchback but the 370Z could do things a little better. The trunk loses some space to the suspension configuration, and unless you buy an optional cargo cover, everything is exposed. Storage is included behind the front seats, but you should pack light.

Small-item storage

7.0
The cupholder will do most of the heavy lifting. The dash-mounted bin, where the navigation should be, only holds sunglasses, and the center console bin barely holds a modern phone. Small nooks and bins behind the seats are useful but allow items to slide. Door pockets do accommodate bottles.

Cargo space

5.0
At first glance the trunk looks to have ample room. But due to the sloping rear hatch and chassis intrusions, only the cargo area's forward-most portion can hold a grocery bag without it getting partially flattened. Loose items will slide around no matter how carefully you drive.

Child safety seat accommodation

4.0
Oddly enough there is one latch anchor in the cargo area, which is offset to the passenger side of the car. Even though the seats aren't ultra-aggressive in shape, most car seats probably wouldn't fit well.

Technology

3.0
At this base trim level, there really is no technology to speak of, and while basic can be good, the 370Z is woefully outdated. Asking more than $30K for a car this far behind is almost laughable.

Smartphone integration

3.0
You can make a call via Bluetooth and probably charge your phone, but that's it. Neither Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto is supported. Bluetooth audio is only found on the top trim. You're basically driving a car from 2009.

Driver aids

5.0
Only stability control, which is not fully defeatable, and antilock brakes are standard. Blind-spot monitoring, parking assist, etc., are not available.

Voice control

3.0
Just as outdated as the audio system, the voice controls make a good argument for getting your phone calls out of the way before you drive.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 11%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 9 total reviews

    4 out of 5 stars, Great but outdated
    John,
    Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

    Great looks, great power, average handling, poor safety features and lack of safety features like no blind spot sensors, no active emergency breaking, no lane departure warning.

    Features & Specs

    2dr Convertible features & specs
    2dr Convertible
    3.7L 6cyl 7A
    MSRP$41,920
    MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
    Touring 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Touring 2dr Convertible
    3.7L 6cyl 7A
    MSRP$46,670
    MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
    Sport Touring 2dr Convertible features & specs
    Sport Touring 2dr Convertible
    3.7L 6cyl 7A
    MSRP$49,500
    MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 370Z safety features:

    Rearview Camera
    Displays a view of what's behind you in either the infotainment screen or the rearview mirror.
    Side Curtain Airbags
    Protects the head and torso of occupants in a side impact.
    Front Airbags
    Protects occupants in the event of a front collision.

    Nissan 370Z vs. the competition

    Nissan 370Z vs. Nissan GT-R

    If the 370Z is a scalpel, the GT-R is a sledgehammer. The GT-R's torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system, twin-turbo V6 engine and dual-clutch automatic transmission give it considerably more performance potential. It's a more advanced car and it differs from the Z's more analog and purist approach. There is a huge difference in price, too.

    Compare Nissan 370Z & Nissan GT-R features

    Nissan 370Z vs. Ford Mustang

    The Z's lighter weight and shorter wheelbase make it nimbler and faster in quick side-to-side transitions. But there's no denying the Mustang's V8 power, roomier interior, and advanced dynamics and infotainment systems. Plus, the pony car's rear seats, though small, give it more practicality for the daily grind. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford Mustang.

    Compare Nissan 370Z & Ford Mustang features

    Nissan 370Z vs. Toyota 86

    Both cars are similar in that they take a traditional approach to sports car design. In the 86's favor are its lighter weight and lower price. It's an easier car to drive and own. It also has a back seat, but it's very cramped. The Z counters with its more powerful engine and ultimately higher performance potential.

    Compare Nissan 370Z & Toyota 86 features

    More about the 2019 Nissan 370Z

    The 2019 Nissan 370Z leaves much to be desired as both a performance machine and a daily driver. It's at a further competitive disadvantage because it hasn't had a major overhaul since 2009. For instance, interior space falls short and the base model lacks many features you would expect to find standard these days. Other vehicles in this class now match performance without sacrificing comfort or skimping on modern technology.

    Nevertheless, there is some life to the 370Z after all these years. A 3.7-liter V6 engine generates 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard on all coupe models, while the Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims add SynchroRev Match, a driver-selectable option that provides a throttle blip on every downshift to execute smoother gear changes. Optional on the coupe and standard on the convertible is a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift capability (through steering-wheel-mounted paddles) and downshift rev-matching.

    The 2019 370Z has fuel efficiency that's comparable to that of other cars in its class with similar powertrains. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) for the automatic-equipped 370Z and 20 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway) for the manual version. The Roadster, a soft-top convertible model, has fuel economy that's a bit worse, but not by much, checking in at 21 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway) with its standard automatic.

    Nissan provides several trim levels to match your performance preference, comfort or both. Coupe buyers can choose from base, Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims. The convertible Roadster can be had in base, Touring and Sport Touring trims.

    The Sport trim provides performance upgrades, while the Sport Touring trim adds creature comforts and convenience-based features. The 370Z Nismo (coupe only) includes a stronger version of the standard V6, aerodynamic bodywork and spoiler, performance clutch, and a stiffer suspension.

    Should the 2019 Nissan 370Z seem like it would be the ideal, purpose-built sport performer that meets your needs, let Edmunds help you find the best one near you.

    2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible Overview

    The 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 370Z Convertible 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 370Z Convertible.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 370Z Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, Touring, Sport Touring, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible here.

