The 2019 Nissan 370Z leaves much to be desired as both a performance machine and a daily driver. It's at a further competitive disadvantage because it hasn't had a major overhaul since 2009. For instance, interior space falls short and the base model lacks many features you would expect to find standard these days. Other vehicles in this class now match performance without sacrificing comfort or skimping on modern technology. Nevertheless, there is some life to the 370Z after all these years. A 3.7-liter V6 engine generates 332 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard on all coupe models, while the Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims add SynchroRev Match, a driver-selectable option that provides a throttle blip on every downshift to execute smoother gear changes. Optional on the coupe and standard on the convertible is a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift capability (through steering-wheel-mounted paddles) and downshift rev-matching. The 2019 370Z has fuel efficiency that's comparable to that of other cars in its class with similar powertrains. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) for the automatic-equipped 370Z and 20 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway) for the manual version. The Roadster, a soft-top convertible model, has fuel economy that's a bit worse, but not by much, checking in at 21 mpg combined (16 city/25 highway) with its standard automatic. Nissan provides several trim levels to match your performance preference, comfort or both. Coupe buyers can choose from base, Sport, Sport Touring, and Nismo trims. The convertible Roadster can be had in base, Touring and Sport Touring trims. The Sport trim provides performance upgrades, while the Sport Touring trim adds creature comforts and convenience-based features. The 370Z Nismo (coupe only) includes a stronger version of the standard V6, aerodynamic bodywork and spoiler, performance clutch, and a stiffer suspension. Should the 2019 Nissan 370Z seem like it would be the ideal, purpose-built sport performer that meets your needs, let Edmunds help you find the best one near you.

The 2019 Nissan 370Z Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A), and Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A).

