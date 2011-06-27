  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2017 Nissan 370Z
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2017 370Z
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,270
See 370Z Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/456.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,270
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,270
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
240 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,270
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
Carpeted Trunk Matyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,270
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,270
4 -way power driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Splash Guards (4 Piece Body-Colored Set)yes
Premium Paint - Pearl White Exterior Paintyes
Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Maximum cargo capacity4.2 cu.ft.
Length167.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.2 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.
EPA interior volume55.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Exterior Colors
  • Chicane Yellow
  • Pearl White
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Black Cherry
  • Solid Red
  • Gun Metallic
  • Magnetic Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,270
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 370Z Inventory

Related Used 2017 Nissan 370Z Touring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles