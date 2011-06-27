  1. Home
Used 2016 Nissan 370Z NISMO Tech Features & Specs

More about the 2016 370Z
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Torque276 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,490
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,490
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
240 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,490
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
Carpeted Trunk Matyes
NISMO Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,490
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Front head room38.2 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Premium Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.
Length170.5 in.
Curb weight3346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
EPA interior volume58.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Black
  • Pearl White
  • Solid Red
  • Brilliant Silver
Interior Colors
  • NISMO Black/Red, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,490
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
285/35R Y tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,490
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,490
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
