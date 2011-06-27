Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great car, but know your options uncle_ruckus , 05/20/2015 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful I wish I'd done more research on this car before buying but.. Ride comfort and road noise is tolerable but don't be surprised if others complain about it. Unless you're pulling some Fast and Furious **** or tracking the car, the base model has ample power. This car is a serious looker and is a lot more uncommon than the new Mustangs, 5th gen Camaros or whatever other RWD 2 door sports coupe you're comparing it to. Just know that there are other options present/will be present, especially at similar and lower prices. The new Mustang has been out for a bit, the 6th gen Camaro is coming, there are rumors of a new Genesis Coupe and Dodge Challenger as well as a new 370z in the next few years. Report Abuse

Oh Baby! Sweet Ride! brenda swan , 05/06/2016 Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The first thing a shopper should know before buying this car, Nissan 370Z Sport Tech, is that it IS a sports car. Keep that in mind. It is not a huge luxury vehicle with tons of room. It IS a joy to drive. I bought the stick shift, manual model. It is a fast, "purty", little thing. I did my homework before I even stepped inside the dealership and would recommend you do the same. I drove 100 miles away to get nearly $7,000 off what the other dealers were selling her for. She only had 19 miles on her when I drove her off the lot. I used Edmunds.com and Truecar.com to get online estimates and made sure the Internet Rep of the dealerships honored their bid. Obviously, this car being a two seater sports car, you are not going to have a lot of cargo storage space, but look, I don’t plan on using her to haul baggage. She does pick up alot of road noise via the tires and sitting so low to the ground but if you are listening to the BOSE stereo system or Sirrius XM you learn to love the sound. All in all, I am extremely pleased with this purchase. MPH is about the same as my last car G6, nothing stupendous to write home about 23 city/27 highway. She uses only premium gas (91) so consider how much you can afford for gas as in California we pay the highest amount for gasoline in the country. By the way, I am a single female, with no minor children. I bought this car, not out of practicality, but because I wanted her. She is gorgeous to look at and people (men especially) stop to tell me so. This car hugs the turns and picks up speed fast. Step aside, boys. This little Red Hotrod is for Girls! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

13 years in the making Nay Nay, San Diego, CA , 11/30/2016 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I fell in love with the 2003Z, my mechanic had one. At that time I was a single mom with two daughters to raise. My love for the Z never waivered. Fast forward 13 years to 2016, for my 69th birthday I got my Z. She's the standard automatic coupe. I decided to lease first because after all I was 69 years old and didn't know, being up in years, if this car was the one for me. Well I've had her a year and have turned 70 years old this month. When my lease is up I plan to purchase her or lease the 2019. Drove her to Las Vegas and on the open highway she handles the curves like a dream. The Z is simply GREAT EYE CANDY, I get lots of looks and comments. My mechanic says its one of the most reliable sports cars on the market. He went on to say that the Z almost never breaks down and if it is towed its more than likely been in an accident. It roomy to me, back in 2003, weighed almost 300 pounds and have very long legs and I had enough room. Now with the 2016 and weighing only 145 pounds it's more than enough room. I have no issues with the trunk space, purchased a coffee table and I got it in the trunk along with several bags of groceries. Would have liked the standard model to have adjustable motorized driver seat. I'm retired so the Z was attainable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Blast to drive Bob , 04/06/2016 Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My wife and I were looking to get back to our youth, we test drove multiple sports cars, (Frs, Brz, Mx-5 etc) but as soon as we drove this car, it was the car for us. We love the style being old Datsun 240 fans, performance, power, ride quality, comfort and price. We purchased a 2016 Magma sport tech. Everyone loves this color and style. I hear that the 370Z model is getting old and this may be, but don't overlook this car because of that. It's a proven sports car and a blast from the past to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse