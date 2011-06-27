Used 2016 Nissan 370Z Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
370Z Coupe
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,666*
Total Cash Price
$26,861
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$41,469*
Total Cash Price
$21,150
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,128*
Total Cash Price
$21,996
Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,301*
Total Cash Price
$30,245
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,445*
Total Cash Price
$23,688
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$51,836*
Total Cash Price
$26,438
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,763*
Total Cash Price
$25,380
Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,642*
Total Cash Price
$29,398
370Z Convertible
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,471*
Total Cash Price
$29,822
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,616*
Total Cash Price
$23,265
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$55,568*
Total Cash Price
$28,341
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$43,542*
Total Cash Price
$22,208
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,469*
Total Cash Price
$21,150
370Z NISMO Tech
NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$52,666*
Total Cash Price
$26,861
NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,616*
Total Cash Price
$23,265
370Z NISMO
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$60,959*
Total Cash Price
$31,091
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,592*
Total Cash Price
$25,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$6,769
|Maintenance
|$3,061
|$1,674
|$1,472
|$912
|$3,459
|$10,578
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,457
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,665
|Financing
|$1,444
|$1,162
|$860
|$538
|$194
|$4,199
|Depreciation
|$5,165
|$2,323
|$2,045
|$1,811
|$1,626
|$12,969
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,371
|$9,638
|$9,060
|$8,167
|$10,429
|$52,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,330
|Maintenance
|$2,410
|$1,318
|$1,159
|$718
|$2,724
|$8,329
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,137
|$915
|$677
|$424
|$153
|$3,306
|Depreciation
|$4,067
|$1,829
|$1,610
|$1,426
|$1,280
|$10,212
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,103
|$7,589
|$7,134
|$6,431
|$8,212
|$41,469
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$2,506
|$1,371
|$1,205
|$747
|$2,833
|$8,662
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,193
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,363
|Financing
|$1,182
|$952
|$704
|$441
|$159
|$3,438
|Depreciation
|$4,230
|$1,902
|$1,674
|$1,483
|$1,331
|$10,620
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,587
|$7,893
|$7,419
|$6,688
|$8,540
|$43,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Coupe Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$1,523
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$7,622
|Maintenance
|$3,446
|$1,885
|$1,657
|$1,027
|$3,895
|$11,910
|Repairs
|$495
|$572
|$671
|$784
|$918
|$3,439
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,640
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,875
|Financing
|$1,626
|$1,308
|$968
|$606
|$219
|$4,728
|Depreciation
|$5,816
|$2,615
|$2,302
|$2,039
|$1,830
|$14,603
|Fuel
|$2,849
|$2,934
|$3,022
|$3,113
|$3,206
|$15,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,307
|$10,852
|$10,202
|$9,196
|$11,743
|$59,301
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$5,970
|Maintenance
|$2,699
|$1,476
|$1,298
|$804
|$3,051
|$9,328
|Repairs
|$388
|$448
|$525
|$614
|$719
|$2,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,285
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,468
|Financing
|$1,273
|$1,025
|$758
|$475
|$171
|$3,703
|Depreciation
|$4,555
|$2,048
|$1,803
|$1,597
|$1,434
|$11,437
|Fuel
|$2,231
|$2,298
|$2,367
|$2,438
|$2,511
|$11,845
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,555
|$8,500
|$7,990
|$7,203
|$9,197
|$46,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,255
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$1,413
|$6,663
|Maintenance
|$3,013
|$1,648
|$1,449
|$898
|$3,405
|$10,411
|Repairs
|$433
|$500
|$586
|$685
|$803
|$3,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,434
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,639
|Financing
|$1,421
|$1,144
|$846
|$530
|$191
|$4,133
|Depreciation
|$5,084
|$2,286
|$2,013
|$1,783
|$1,600
|$12,765
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,641
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,220
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,129
|$9,486
|$8,918
|$8,039
|$10,265
|$51,836
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,316
|$1,356
|$6,396
|Maintenance
|$2,892
|$1,582
|$1,391
|$862
|$3,269
|$9,995
|Repairs
|$415
|$480
|$563
|$658
|$770
|$2,886
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,376
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,573
|Financing
|$1,364
|$1,098
|$812
|$509
|$184
|$3,967
|Depreciation
|$4,880
|$2,195
|$1,932
|$1,711
|$1,536
|$12,254
|Fuel
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$2,536
|$2,612
|$2,690
|$12,691
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,524
|$9,107
|$8,561
|$7,717
|$9,854
|$49,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Coupe Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,396
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$7,409
|Maintenance
|$3,350
|$1,832
|$1,611
|$998
|$3,786
|$11,577
|Repairs
|$481
|$556
|$652
|$762
|$892
|$3,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,594
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,822
|Financing
|$1,580
|$1,272
|$941
|$589
|$213
|$4,595
|Depreciation
|$5,653
|$2,542
|$2,238
|$1,982
|$1,779
|$14,195
|Fuel
|$2,769
|$2,852
|$2,937
|$3,026
|$3,116
|$14,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,823
|$10,549
|$9,916
|$8,939
|$11,415
|$57,642
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,416
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$7,515
|Maintenance
|$3,398
|$1,858
|$1,634
|$1,012
|$3,841
|$11,744
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,617
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,849
|Financing
|$1,603
|$1,290
|$955
|$598
|$216
|$4,661
|Depreciation
|$5,734
|$2,579
|$2,270
|$2,011
|$1,805
|$14,399
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,065
|$10,700
|$10,059
|$9,068
|$11,579
|$58,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$5,863
|Maintenance
|$2,651
|$1,450
|$1,275
|$790
|$2,996
|$9,162
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,262
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,442
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,007
|$745
|$466
|$168
|$3,637
|Depreciation
|$4,474
|$2,012
|$1,771
|$1,569
|$1,408
|$11,233
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,313
|$8,348
|$7,847
|$7,074
|$9,033
|$45,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,427
|$1,470
|$1,514
|$7,142
|Maintenance
|$3,229
|$1,766
|$1,553
|$962
|$3,650
|$11,161
|Repairs
|$464
|$536
|$628
|$734
|$860
|$3,223
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,537
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,757
|Financing
|$1,524
|$1,226
|$907
|$568
|$205
|$4,430
|Depreciation
|$5,450
|$2,451
|$2,157
|$1,911
|$1,715
|$13,684
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,831
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,218
|$10,169
|$9,560
|$8,618
|$11,004
|$55,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Convertible Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$5,597
|Maintenance
|$2,531
|$1,384
|$1,217
|$754
|$2,860
|$8,745
|Repairs
|$363
|$420
|$492
|$575
|$674
|$2,525
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,204
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,377
|Financing
|$1,194
|$961
|$711
|$445
|$161
|$3,471
|Depreciation
|$4,270
|$1,920
|$1,691
|$1,497
|$1,344
|$10,723
|Fuel
|$2,092
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,354
|$11,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,708
|$7,968
|$7,491
|$6,753
|$8,623
|$43,542
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z Convertible Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$5,330
|Maintenance
|$2,410
|$1,318
|$1,159
|$718
|$2,724
|$8,329
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,147
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,137
|$915
|$677
|$424
|$153
|$3,306
|Depreciation
|$4,067
|$1,829
|$1,610
|$1,426
|$1,280
|$10,212
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,103
|$7,589
|$7,134
|$6,431
|$8,212
|$41,469
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z NISMO Tech NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$6,769
|Maintenance
|$3,061
|$1,674
|$1,472
|$912
|$3,459
|$10,578
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,457
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,665
|Financing
|$1,444
|$1,162
|$860
|$538
|$194
|$4,199
|Depreciation
|$5,165
|$2,323
|$2,045
|$1,811
|$1,626
|$12,969
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,371
|$9,638
|$9,060
|$8,167
|$10,429
|$52,666
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z NISMO Tech NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$5,863
|Maintenance
|$2,651
|$1,450
|$1,275
|$790
|$2,996
|$9,162
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,262
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,442
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,007
|$745
|$466
|$168
|$3,637
|Depreciation
|$4,474
|$2,012
|$1,771
|$1,569
|$1,408
|$11,233
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,313
|$8,348
|$7,847
|$7,074
|$9,033
|$45,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$7,835
|Maintenance
|$3,543
|$1,937
|$1,704
|$1,055
|$4,004
|$12,244
|Repairs
|$509
|$588
|$689
|$806
|$944
|$3,535
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,686
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,927
|Financing
|$1,671
|$1,345
|$995
|$623
|$225
|$4,860
|Depreciation
|$5,978
|$2,689
|$2,367
|$2,096
|$1,882
|$15,012
|Fuel
|$2,928
|$3,016
|$3,106
|$3,200
|$3,296
|$15,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,791
|$11,156
|$10,487
|$9,454
|$12,072
|$60,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 370Z NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,379
|$6,503
|Maintenance
|$2,940
|$1,608
|$1,414
|$876
|$3,323
|$10,161
|Repairs
|$422
|$488
|$572
|$669
|$783
|$2,934
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,399
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,599
|Financing
|$1,387
|$1,116
|$826
|$517
|$187
|$4,033
|Depreciation
|$4,962
|$2,231
|$1,964
|$1,740
|$1,562
|$12,459
|Fuel
|$2,430
|$2,503
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$2,735
|$12,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,766
|$9,259
|$8,703
|$7,846
|$10,019
|$50,592
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 370Z
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan 370Z in Virginia is:not available
