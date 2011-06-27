  1. Home
Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,570
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Trunk Matyes
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
In-Mirror Rearview Monitoryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Splash Guards (4 Piece Body-Colored Set)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity6.9 cu.ft.
Length167.5 in.
Curb weight3278 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
EPA interior volume58.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gun Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Black
  • Solid Red
  • Pearl White
  • Magma Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black Cherry
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
275/35R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
