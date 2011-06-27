Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews
Party of two
Roberto Chavez, 04/09/2016
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
Bought the base model....fun to drive. Basic interior not much to worry about on instruments. Noisy but you get used to it. Basic sound system. ..next time I'll save up more for the navigation package and backup camera. Didn't realize how much difference it would make. After one year of owning the Z, I love driving it. It turns heads, gets compliments and receive thumbs up from strangers. Not much room for much inside but great for road trips and even running errands. Five Stars!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Phil 2015 370
Phil, 09/14/2017
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
It's a lot of fun everything is up to par 10 times better than my 75 to 80
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun and fast
Marty, 03/15/2020
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Excellent coupe car nothing bad to say about it. Is just a two seater car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
