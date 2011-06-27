Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews

Roberto Chavez , 04/09/2016 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

Bought the base model....fun to drive. Basic interior not much to worry about on instruments. Noisy but you get used to it. Basic sound system. ..next time I'll save up more for the navigation package and backup camera. Didn't realize how much difference it would make. After one year of owning the Z, I love driving it. It turns heads, gets compliments and receive thumbs up from strangers. Not much room for much inside but great for road trips and even running errands. Five Stars!