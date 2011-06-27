Used 2015 Nissan 370Z Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
370Z Coupe
Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$41,985*
Total Cash Price
$21,687
Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,664*
Total Cash Price
$22,554
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$59,199*
Total Cash Price
$30,579
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$46,184*
Total Cash Price
$23,856
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,023*
Total Cash Price
$24,289
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,481*
Total Cash Price
$27,109
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,382*
Total Cash Price
$26,024
Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,084*
Total Cash Price
$22,771
370Z Convertible
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,321*
Total Cash Price
$27,542
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$60,039*
Total Cash Price
$31,012
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$56,260*
Total Cash Price
$29,061
Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$51,222*
Total Cash Price
$26,458
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,985*
Total Cash Price
$21,687
370Z NISMO Tech
NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,321*
Total Cash Price
$27,542
NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$58,359*
Total Cash Price
$30,145
370Z NISMO
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$46,184*
Total Cash Price
$23,856
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$61,718*
Total Cash Price
$31,880
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Coupe Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$4,911
|Maintenance
|$1,307
|$1,142
|$704
|$2,617
|$1,900
|$7,670
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,339
|Financing
|$1,166
|$938
|$695
|$434
|$157
|$3,390
|Depreciation
|$4,609
|$2,007
|$1,766
|$1,566
|$1,405
|$11,353
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,568
|$7,591
|$6,835
|$8,473
|$7,518
|$41,985
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Coupe Sport Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$5,107
|Maintenance
|$1,359
|$1,188
|$732
|$2,722
|$1,976
|$7,977
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,222
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,393
|Financing
|$1,213
|$976
|$723
|$451
|$163
|$3,526
|Depreciation
|$4,793
|$2,087
|$1,837
|$1,629
|$1,461
|$11,807
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,031
|$7,895
|$7,108
|$8,812
|$7,819
|$43,664
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,383
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$6,925
|Maintenance
|$1,843
|$1,610
|$993
|$3,690
|$2,679
|$10,815
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,657
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,888
|Financing
|$1,644
|$1,323
|$980
|$612
|$221
|$4,780
|Depreciation
|$6,499
|$2,830
|$2,490
|$2,208
|$1,981
|$16,008
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,311
|$10,703
|$9,637
|$11,947
|$10,600
|$59,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$5,402
|Maintenance
|$1,438
|$1,256
|$774
|$2,879
|$2,090
|$8,437
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,473
|Financing
|$1,283
|$1,032
|$765
|$477
|$173
|$3,729
|Depreciation
|$5,070
|$2,208
|$1,943
|$1,723
|$1,546
|$12,488
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,725
|$8,350
|$7,519
|$9,320
|$8,270
|$46,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$5,500
|Maintenance
|$1,464
|$1,279
|$788
|$2,931
|$2,128
|$8,590
|Repairs
|$441
|$513
|$599
|$702
|$820
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,316
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,500
|Financing
|$1,306
|$1,051
|$778
|$486
|$176
|$3,797
|Depreciation
|$5,162
|$2,248
|$1,978
|$1,754
|$1,574
|$12,715
|Fuel
|$2,231
|$2,298
|$2,367
|$2,438
|$2,511
|$11,845
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,956
|$8,502
|$7,655
|$9,490
|$8,420
|$47,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$1,264
|$1,301
|$6,139
|Maintenance
|$1,634
|$1,428
|$880
|$3,271
|$2,375
|$9,588
|Repairs
|$493
|$573
|$669
|$784
|$915
|$3,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,469
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,674
|Financing
|$1,458
|$1,173
|$869
|$543
|$196
|$4,238
|Depreciation
|$5,761
|$2,509
|$2,208
|$1,958
|$1,756
|$14,191
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,641
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,220
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,460
|$9,489
|$8,544
|$10,591
|$9,398
|$52,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$5,893
|Maintenance
|$1,568
|$1,370
|$845
|$3,140
|$2,280
|$9,204
|Repairs
|$473
|$550
|$642
|$752
|$878
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,410
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,607
|Financing
|$1,399
|$1,126
|$834
|$521
|$188
|$4,068
|Depreciation
|$5,531
|$2,408
|$2,119
|$1,879
|$1,686
|$13,624
|Fuel
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$2,536
|$2,612
|$2,690
|$12,691
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,882
|$9,109
|$8,202
|$10,168
|$9,022
|$50,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Coupe Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,001
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$5,157
|Maintenance
|$1,372
|$1,199
|$739
|$2,748
|$1,995
|$8,054
|Repairs
|$414
|$481
|$562
|$658
|$769
|$2,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,406
|Financing
|$1,224
|$985
|$730
|$456
|$165
|$3,560
|Depreciation
|$4,839
|$2,107
|$1,854
|$1,644
|$1,475
|$11,921
|Fuel
|$2,092
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,286
|$2,354
|$11,105
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,146
|$7,971
|$7,177
|$8,897
|$7,894
|$44,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Convertible Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$6,237
|Maintenance
|$1,660
|$1,450
|$894
|$3,324
|$2,413
|$9,741
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,492
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,701
|Financing
|$1,481
|$1,191
|$883
|$551
|$199
|$4,305
|Depreciation
|$5,853
|$2,549
|$2,243
|$1,989
|$1,784
|$14,418
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,691
|$9,641
|$8,680
|$10,761
|$9,548
|$53,321
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|Maintenance
|$1,869
|$1,633
|$1,007
|$3,742
|$2,717
|$10,968
|Repairs
|$563
|$655
|$765
|$897
|$1,047
|$3,927
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,680
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,915
|Financing
|$1,667
|$1,341
|$994
|$621
|$225
|$4,848
|Depreciation
|$6,591
|$2,870
|$2,525
|$2,239
|$2,009
|$16,235
|Fuel
|$2,849
|$2,934
|$3,022
|$3,113
|$3,206
|$15,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,542
|$10,855
|$9,774
|$12,116
|$10,751
|$60,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$1,315
|$1,355
|$1,395
|$6,581
|Maintenance
|$1,751
|$1,530
|$943
|$3,507
|$2,546
|$10,278
|Repairs
|$528
|$614
|$717
|$840
|$981
|$3,680
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,575
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,794
|Financing
|$1,562
|$1,257
|$931
|$582
|$210
|$4,543
|Depreciation
|$6,176
|$2,689
|$2,366
|$2,098
|$1,883
|$15,213
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,831
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,501
|$10,172
|$9,159
|$11,354
|$10,074
|$56,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Convertible Touring Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,197
|$1,233
|$1,270
|$5,991
|Maintenance
|$1,595
|$1,393
|$859
|$3,193
|$2,318
|$9,357
|Repairs
|$481
|$559
|$653
|$765
|$893
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,434
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,634
|Financing
|$1,423
|$1,144
|$848
|$529
|$192
|$4,136
|Depreciation
|$5,623
|$2,449
|$2,155
|$1,911
|$1,714
|$13,851
|Fuel
|$2,430
|$2,503
|$2,578
|$2,656
|$2,735
|$12,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,113
|$9,261
|$8,339
|$10,337
|$9,172
|$51,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$4,911
|Maintenance
|$1,307
|$1,142
|$704
|$2,617
|$1,900
|$7,670
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,339
|Financing
|$1,166
|$938
|$695
|$434
|$157
|$3,390
|Depreciation
|$4,609
|$2,007
|$1,766
|$1,566
|$1,405
|$11,353
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,568
|$7,591
|$6,835
|$8,473
|$7,518
|$41,985
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z NISMO Tech NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$6,237
|Maintenance
|$1,660
|$1,450
|$894
|$3,324
|$2,413
|$9,741
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,492
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,701
|Financing
|$1,481
|$1,191
|$883
|$551
|$199
|$4,305
|Depreciation
|$5,853
|$2,549
|$2,243
|$1,989
|$1,784
|$14,418
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,691
|$9,641
|$8,680
|$10,761
|$9,548
|$53,321
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z NISMO Tech NISMO Tech 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$1,447
|$6,826
|Maintenance
|$1,817
|$1,587
|$979
|$3,638
|$2,641
|$10,661
|Repairs
|$548
|$637
|$744
|$872
|$1,017
|$3,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,633
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,861
|Financing
|$1,621
|$1,304
|$966
|$603
|$218
|$4,712
|Depreciation
|$6,407
|$2,790
|$2,455
|$2,177
|$1,953
|$15,781
|Fuel
|$2,769
|$2,852
|$2,937
|$3,026
|$3,116
|$14,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,080
|$10,551
|$9,501
|$11,777
|$10,450
|$58,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$5,402
|Maintenance
|$1,438
|$1,256
|$774
|$2,879
|$2,090
|$8,437
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,473
|Financing
|$1,283
|$1,032
|$765
|$477
|$173
|$3,729
|Depreciation
|$5,070
|$2,208
|$1,943
|$1,723
|$1,546
|$12,488
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,725
|$8,350
|$7,519
|$9,320
|$8,270
|$46,184
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 370Z NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,219
|Maintenance
|$1,921
|$1,679
|$1,035
|$3,847
|$2,793
|$11,275
|Repairs
|$579
|$673
|$786
|$922
|$1,076
|$4,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,727
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,968
|Financing
|$1,714
|$1,379
|$1,022
|$638
|$231
|$4,983
|Depreciation
|$6,775
|$2,950
|$2,596
|$2,302
|$2,065
|$16,689
|Fuel
|$2,928
|$3,016
|$3,106
|$3,200
|$3,296
|$15,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,005
|$11,159
|$10,047
|$12,455
|$11,051
|$61,718
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan 370Z in Virginia is:not available
