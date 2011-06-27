Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews
Not bad if you don't look at the paint
Erin, 02/09/2016
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
5 of 10 people found this review helpful
BUYER BEWARE! I purchased my 2014 with a potential minor paint issue that has become a nightmare. The ENTIRE clear coat is separating from the paint. Some of it looks like a frosty pattern, other parts look bubbled. Nissan will not make this issue right, claiming that RAIN caused this issue with the clear coat. RAIN?! I have owned many cars, and rain has never damaged my clear coat. I have never regretted a car purchase as much as this one.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
You become the car
Adams, 02/27/2020
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Easy on the gas pedal! Only use premium gas.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
