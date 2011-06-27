Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews

Erin , 02/09/2016 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

BUYER BEWARE! I purchased my 2014 with a potential minor paint issue that has become a nightmare. The ENTIRE clear coat is separating from the paint. Some of it looks like a frosty pattern, other parts look bubbled. Nissan will not make this issue right, claiming that RAIN caused this issue with the clear coat. RAIN?! I have owned many cars, and rain has never damaged my clear coat. I have never regretted a car purchase as much as this one.