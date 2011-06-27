  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2014 Nissan 370Z
  5. Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 370Z
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 370ZES for sale
List Price Range
$22,995 - $23,990
Used 370Z for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not bad if you don't look at the paint

Erin, 02/09/2016
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
5 of 10 people found this review helpful

BUYER BEWARE! I purchased my 2014 with a potential minor paint issue that has become a nightmare. The ENTIRE clear coat is separating from the paint. Some of it looks like a frosty pattern, other parts look bubbled. Nissan will not make this issue right, claiming that RAIN caused this issue with the clear coat. RAIN?! I have owned many cars, and rain has never damaged my clear coat. I have never regretted a car purchase as much as this one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

You become the car

Adams, 02/27/2020
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Easy on the gas pedal! Only use premium gas.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 370ZES for sale

Related Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles