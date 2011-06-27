Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
370Z Coupe
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,115*
Total Cash Price
$26,469
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$50,115*
Total Cash Price
$26,469
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,407*
Total Cash Price
$22,926
Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$39,461*
Total Cash Price
$20,842
370Z Convertible
2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$41,039*
Total Cash Price
$21,676
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
True Cost to Own
$55,640*
Total Cash Price
$29,387
Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,429*
Total Cash Price
$29,804
370Z NISMO
NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,008*
Total Cash Price
$30,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$6,121
|Maintenance
|$1,436
|$878
|$2,958
|$573
|$2,386
|$8,231
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,436
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,645
|Financing
|$1,424
|$1,144
|$848
|$530
|$192
|$4,138
|Depreciation
|$5,290
|$2,492
|$2,193
|$1,944
|$1,744
|$13,663
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,656
|$8,824
|$10,518
|$7,795
|$9,322
|$50,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$6,121
|Maintenance
|$1,436
|$878
|$2,958
|$573
|$2,386
|$8,231
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,436
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,645
|Financing
|$1,424
|$1,144
|$848
|$530
|$192
|$4,138
|Depreciation
|$5,290
|$2,492
|$2,193
|$1,944
|$1,744
|$13,663
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,656
|$8,824
|$10,518
|$7,795
|$9,322
|$50,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$5,302
|Maintenance
|$1,244
|$760
|$2,562
|$496
|$2,067
|$7,129
|Repairs
|$433
|$504
|$589
|$690
|$805
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,425
|Financing
|$1,233
|$991
|$735
|$459
|$166
|$3,584
|Depreciation
|$4,582
|$2,158
|$1,900
|$1,684
|$1,510
|$11,834
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,828
|$7,643
|$9,110
|$6,752
|$8,074
|$43,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$1,022
|$4,820
|Maintenance
|$1,131
|$691
|$2,329
|$451
|$1,879
|$6,481
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,131
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,295
|Financing
|$1,121
|$901
|$668
|$417
|$151
|$3,258
|Depreciation
|$4,165
|$1,962
|$1,727
|$1,531
|$1,373
|$10,758
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,753
|$6,948
|$8,282
|$6,138
|$7,340
|$39,461
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 370Z Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,013
|Maintenance
|$1,176
|$719
|$2,422
|$469
|$1,954
|$6,740
|Repairs
|$410
|$476
|$556
|$652
|$761
|$2,856
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,176
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,347
|Financing
|$1,166
|$937
|$695
|$434
|$157
|$3,388
|Depreciation
|$4,332
|$2,040
|$1,796
|$1,592
|$1,428
|$11,188
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,183
|$7,226
|$8,613
|$6,384
|$7,634
|$41,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$6,796
|Maintenance
|$1,595
|$974
|$3,284
|$636
|$2,649
|$9,138
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,595
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,826
|Financing
|$1,581
|$1,270
|$942
|$588
|$213
|$4,594
|Depreciation
|$5,873
|$2,766
|$2,435
|$2,159
|$1,936
|$15,169
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,162
|$9,797
|$11,678
|$8,655
|$10,349
|$55,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$6,893
|Maintenance
|$1,617
|$988
|$3,330
|$645
|$2,687
|$9,268
|Repairs
|$563
|$655
|$765
|$897
|$1,047
|$3,927
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,617
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,852
|Financing
|$1,603
|$1,288
|$955
|$596
|$216
|$4,659
|Depreciation
|$5,956
|$2,806
|$2,470
|$2,189
|$1,963
|$15,384
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,377
|$9,936
|$11,843
|$8,777
|$10,496
|$56,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 370Z NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,335
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$7,085
|Maintenance
|$1,663
|$1,016
|$3,424
|$663
|$2,762
|$9,527
|Repairs
|$579
|$673
|$786
|$922
|$1,076
|$4,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,663
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,904
|Financing
|$1,648
|$1,324
|$982
|$613
|$222
|$4,789
|Depreciation
|$6,123
|$2,884
|$2,539
|$2,251
|$2,018
|$15,814
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,807
|$10,214
|$12,175
|$9,023
|$10,790
|$58,008
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan 370Z in Virginia is:not available
