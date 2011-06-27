  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 370Z
  4. Used 2014 Nissan 370Z
  5. Cost to Own

Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Cost to Own

More about the 2014 370Z

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

370Z Coupe

Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$50,115*

Total Cash Price

$26,469

2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

True Cost to Own

$50,115*

Total Cash Price

$26,469

2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$43,407*

Total Cash Price

$22,926

Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

True Cost to Own

$39,461*

Total Cash Price

$20,842

370Z Convertible

2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

True Cost to Own

$41,039*

Total Cash Price

$21,676

Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

True Cost to Own

$55,640*

Total Cash Price

$29,387

Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$56,429*

Total Cash Price

$29,804

370Z NISMO

NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

True Cost to Own

$58,008*

Total Cash Price

$30,638

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,153$1,187$1,223$1,260$1,298$6,121
Maintenance$1,436$878$2,958$573$2,386$8,231
Repairs$500$582$679$796$930$3,487
Taxes & Fees$1,436$52$52$52$52$1,645
Financing$1,424$1,144$848$530$192$4,138
Depreciation$5,290$2,492$2,193$1,944$1,744$13,663
Fuel$2,417$2,489$2,564$2,640$2,720$12,831
True Cost to Own®$13,656$8,824$10,518$7,795$9,322$50,115

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,153$1,187$1,223$1,260$1,298$6,121
Maintenance$1,436$878$2,958$573$2,386$8,231
Repairs$500$582$679$796$930$3,487
Taxes & Fees$1,436$52$52$52$52$1,645
Financing$1,424$1,144$848$530$192$4,138
Depreciation$5,290$2,492$2,193$1,944$1,744$13,663
Fuel$2,417$2,489$2,564$2,640$2,720$12,831
True Cost to Own®$13,656$8,824$10,518$7,795$9,322$50,115

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 370Z Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$999$1,029$1,059$1,091$1,124$5,302
Maintenance$1,244$760$2,562$496$2,067$7,129
Repairs$433$504$589$690$805$3,021
Taxes & Fees$1,244$45$45$45$45$1,425
Financing$1,233$991$735$459$166$3,584
Depreciation$4,582$2,158$1,900$1,684$1,510$11,834
Fuel$2,093$2,156$2,221$2,287$2,356$11,113
True Cost to Own®$11,828$7,643$9,110$6,752$8,074$43,407
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$10,758

Taxes & Fees

$1,295

Financing

$3,258

Fuel

$10,103

Insurance

$4,820

Repairs

$2,746

Maintenance

$6,481

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 370Z Coupe Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$908$935$963$992$1,022$4,820
Maintenance$1,131$691$2,329$451$1,879$6,481
Repairs$394$458$535$627$732$2,746
Taxes & Fees$1,131$41$41$41$41$1,295
Financing$1,121$901$668$417$151$3,258
Depreciation$4,165$1,962$1,727$1,531$1,373$10,758
Fuel$1,903$1,960$2,019$2,079$2,142$10,103
True Cost to Own®$10,753$6,948$8,282$6,138$7,340$39,461

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 370Z Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$944$972$1,002$1,032$1,063$5,013
Maintenance$1,176$719$2,422$469$1,954$6,740
Repairs$410$476$556$652$761$2,856
Taxes & Fees$1,176$43$43$43$43$1,347
Financing$1,166$937$695$434$157$3,388
Depreciation$4,332$2,040$1,796$1,592$1,428$11,188
Fuel$1,979$2,038$2,100$2,162$2,228$10,507
True Cost to Own®$11,183$7,226$8,613$6,384$7,634$41,039

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,280$1,318$1,358$1,399$1,441$6,796
Maintenance$1,595$974$3,284$636$2,649$9,138
Repairs$556$646$754$884$1,032$3,872
Taxes & Fees$1,595$58$58$58$58$1,826
Financing$1,581$1,270$942$588$213$4,594
Depreciation$5,873$2,766$2,435$2,159$1,936$15,169
Fuel$2,683$2,764$2,847$2,931$3,020$14,245
True Cost to Own®$15,162$9,797$11,678$8,655$10,349$55,640

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 370Z Convertible Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,298$1,337$1,377$1,419$1,461$6,893
Maintenance$1,617$988$3,330$645$2,687$9,268
Repairs$563$655$765$897$1,047$3,927
Taxes & Fees$1,617$59$59$59$59$1,852
Financing$1,603$1,288$955$596$216$4,659
Depreciation$5,956$2,806$2,470$2,189$1,963$15,384
Fuel$2,721$2,803$2,887$2,973$3,063$14,447
True Cost to Own®$15,377$9,936$11,843$8,777$10,496$56,429

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 370Z NISMO NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,335$1,374$1,416$1,458$1,502$7,085
Maintenance$1,663$1,016$3,424$663$2,762$9,527
Repairs$579$673$786$922$1,076$4,037
Taxes & Fees$1,663$60$60$60$60$1,904
Financing$1,648$1,324$982$613$222$4,789
Depreciation$6,123$2,884$2,539$2,251$2,018$15,814
Fuel$2,797$2,881$2,968$3,056$3,149$14,851
True Cost to Own®$15,807$10,214$12,175$9,023$10,790$58,008

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2014 370Z

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Nissan 370Z in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related Used 2014 Nissan 370Z info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles