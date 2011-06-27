Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Convertible Consumer Reviews
Love my New-Used Nissan 370Z Roadster!
You need to be short and small to own this car. It can be tough to get in and out of. Also, forget being able to put the seats back to rest. There is no storage, so hope you don't need to travel. That being said, this car is awesome. It is amazingly fast, and takes curves sweet! I am so happy with the car (despite the rough ride, which is standard with most sports cars). I love having the top down and seeing people give me thumbs up, nods, or a "nice car". I wish it was a little more roomy, but what do you expect for a sports car. The dealership I purchased the car from was amazing. They were willing to work with me and gave me quite a bit for my trade in to make this car affordable for me. I can truly say when it comes to buying another car, I will use this dealer again! And the Nissan. I don't see myself parting with it any time soon. :) Cheers Roadsters.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
After 1 year &2600 miles and top is beyond repair
A piece of plastic felt off from within the top damaged the headliner. Under warranty repair, the headliner was replaced. In the process, the outter top was damaged and needed replacement. Three attempts and with each attempt further damage was done to the top. Holes were drilled onto the frame to tie the top down and the top could not be fully attched to the frame. The gasket also could not be fully attached to the frame either. repair advisor at dealer informed me that this likely can never be repaired. The top opening and closing mechanism failed complete at the end. I have been out of the car for 6 weeks. At the end traded in the piece of trash. I ended up taking a lost of $15000 and traded in this piece of trash.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
BEST sports car for the $$$
I have had many sports cars and this one is THE best. Love the handling and just the right amount of power. Way underrated.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 370Z
Related Used 2014 Nissan 370Z Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner