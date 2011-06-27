  1. Home
Used 2013 Nissan 370Z Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2013 370Z
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,470
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower332 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alcantara trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Trunk Matyes
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
Rear View Mirror Back-Up Camerayes
Hard Drive-Based Navigation Systemyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Exterior Options
Painted Splash Guards (4 Piece Body-Colored Set)yes
Spare Tireyes
Bourdeaux Topyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.2 cu.ft.
Length167.2 in.
Curb weight3510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height52.2 in.
EPA interior volume56.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Gun Metallic
  • Black Cherry
  • Solid Red
  • Magnetic Black
  • Magma Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Wine, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
