Used 2013 Nissan 370Z Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
370Z Mixed Bag

Vince Potter, 06/11/2018
2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
This design is getting a little long in the tooth and the interior could use a kick in the pants, but this car is still such a blast to drive! Acceleration, cornering, braking, it's got it. Ergonomics are good and Bose sound is outstanding. Well worth the price!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Ever Owned

pshiva, 11/25/2012
Excellent Ride. Always go with MT if you can you have full control over the speed unlike AT which has a lag time.

